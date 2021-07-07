OU football: Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto among 10 Sooners named to preseason All-Big 12 team

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named preseason All-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, while nine other Sooners garnered recognition from voting media.
Rattler was also named to the preseason All-Big 12 team ahead of the 2021 season. He's a Heisman Trophy favorite after throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and being named national freshman of the year.
Oklahoma's 10 preseason honorees are the most for any team in the conference. H-back Jeremiah Hall, receiver Marvin Mims and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Marquis Hayes represent OU's offense on the team. Running back Eric Gray was also named preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Hall was an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2020 after racking up 218 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Mims was an All-American last season after breaking OU's freshman touchdown record and producing a team-leading 610 yards and nine scores.
Hayes started all 11 of OU's games at left guard in 2020 before deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and return for a fifth season. Morris is an offseason transfer from Tennessee who is expected to start at left tackle for the Sooners this fall. Gray also transferred from Tennessee during the offseason after rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns last fall.
Defensively, linemen Isaiah Thomas, a Memorial High School graduate, and Perrion Winfrey and outside linebacker Nik Bonitto were recognized on the preseason squad. Place kicker Gabe Brkic was also recognized, representing the Sooners' special teams.
Thomas led OU with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2020 while joining the ranks of the All-Big 12 second team. Bonitto was named a Pro Football Focus first team All-American after delivering eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Winfrey garnered six tackles for loss last season and was named to the All-Big 12 second team. Brkic was a Lou Groza Award finalist and a first team all-conference selection after making all 49 of his PAT attempts and 20 of 26 field goals.
The Big 12 preseason media poll will be released Thursday and OU's portion of Big 12 Media Days is scheduled for July 14.
2021 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Offensive Player of the Year: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, QB, 6-1, 210, So., Phoenix, Ariz.
Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Rose, Iowa State, LB, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio
Newcomer of the Year: Eric Gray, Oklahoma, RB, 5-10, 206, Jr., Memphis, Tenn.
Offense
QB: Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, 6-1, 210, So., Phoenix, Ariz.
RB: Breece Hall, Iowa State, 6-1, 220, Jr., Wichita, Kan.
RB: Bijon Robinson, Texas 6-0 215 So. Tucson, Ariz.
FB: Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, 6-2, 244, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 210, Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.
WR: Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, 5-11, 176, So., Frisco, Texas
WR: Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, 6-3, 220, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas
TE: * Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 260, Sr., Norman, Okla.
OL: Trevor Downing, Iowa State 6-4 310 Jr. Creston, Iowa
OL: Colin Newell, Iowa State, 6-4, 310, Sr., Ames, Iowa
OL: Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-5, 335, Sr., Maryland Heights, Mo.
OL: Wanya Morris, Oklahoma, 6-5, 313, Jr., Grayson, Ga.
OL: Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 330, Sr., Sarahsville, Ohio
OL: Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech, 6-6, 310, Sr., Frisco, Texas
PK: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma 6-2 203 Jr., Chardon, Ohio
KR/PR: Phillip Brooks, Kansas State, 5-7, 167, Jr., Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Defense
DL: Will McDonald, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Jr., Pewaukee, Wis.
DL: Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma, 6-5, 262, Sr., Tulsa
DL: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma, 6-3, 290, Sr., Maywood, Ill.
DL: Ochaun Mathis, TCU, 6-5, 247, Jr., Manor, Texas
DL: Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 280, Sr., Fairmont, W.Va.
LB: Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, Sr., La Porte, Texas
LB: Mike Rose, Iowa State, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio
LB: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, 6-3, 234, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
DB: Jalen Pitre, Baylor, 6-0, 197, Sr., Stafford, Texas
DB: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, 6-0, 205, Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas
DB: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 207, Sr., College Station, Texas
DB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 177, Jr., Waco, Texas
DB: D’Shawn Jamison, Texas, 5-10, 190, Sr., Houston, Texas
P: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 185, Jr., Gilbert, Ariz.
A tie at OL created an extra position
* Unanimous selection