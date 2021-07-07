OU football: Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto among 10 Sooners named to preseason All-Big 12 team

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named preseason All-Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, while nine other Sooners garnered recognition from voting media.

Rattler was also named to the preseason All-Big 12 team ahead of the 2021 season. He's a Heisman Trophy favorite after throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season and being named national freshman of the year.

Oklahoma's 10 preseason honorees are the most for any team in the conference. H-back Jeremiah Hall, receiver Marvin Mims and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Marquis Hayes represent OU's offense on the team. Running back Eric Gray was also named preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Hall was an All-Big 12 first team selection in 2020 after racking up 218 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Mims was an All-American last season after breaking OU's freshman touchdown record and producing a team-leading 610 yards and nine scores.

Hayes started all 11 of OU's games at left guard in 2020 before deciding to forgo the NFL Draft and return for a fifth season. Morris is an offseason transfer from Tennessee who is expected to start at left tackle for the Sooners this fall. Gray also transferred from Tennessee during the offseason after rushing for 772 yards and four touchdowns last fall.