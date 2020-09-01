OU football: Spencer Rattler named Sooners' starting quarterback

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler has been named the starting quarterback for the Sept. 12 season opener against Missouri State.
Lincoln Riley made the announcement during a Tuesday afternoon video conference with reporters.
Rattler, a redshirt freshman, was battling redshirt junior Tanner Mordecai for the vacant position.
“Spencer Rattler will start the season at quarterback,” Riley said. “It’s been a little bit different competition. Spencer has played very well and certainly is very deserving of it. I’m disappointed for Tanner Mordecai. He ended up missing 70 to 75% of fall camp, which obviously severely limited his reps or true opportunities to really go play his best ball and have a shot at it.
“That’s football, whether it’s an injury or, as we know in this climate right now, with COVID and all the different ways that it can knock guys out of playing time and practice time and all that, it’s something that each and every team at a lot of different positions will have to deal with.
“(Mordecai) will be ready to bounce back. It’s been good to have him back at practice and we feel like we have two very competent players at the quarterback position.”
This is the fourth consecutive season the Sooners have had a different starting quarterback. Baker Mayfield (2015-17) and Kyler Murray (2018) were Heisman Trophy winners and Jalen Hurts (2019) was a Heisman Trophy runner-up.
Those are big shoes to fill and expectations appear high. Oddsmakers have already made Rattler a preseason favorite to win a Heisman Trophy.
Rattler completed seven passes on 11 attempts for 81 yards and one touchdown in 2019.
