OU football: Spencer Rattler has good 'mental makeup' for road debut, Riley says

Spencer Rattler is prepared for his road debut.

The Oklahoma quarterback has a good “mental makeup” for Saturday’s game at Iowa State, his coach Lincoln Riley said on Thursday.

“It’ll be a good challenge for him. I’m excited for him,” Riley said. “He’s certainly looking forward to play. It’ll be different certainly in some ways. It’s a lot different playing at home. It’s going to be a lot different playing on the road. The atmosphere is now going to be as strong or as raucous in either direction. You just understand that’s part of the deal.

“I think he has a good mental makeup to play on the road and I know he’s been looking forward to.”

The Sooners are trying to overcome last weekend’s 38-35 loss to Kansas State.

“Road football, at this level, is always a challenge as we’ve said over the years, but especially a challenge when you are playing a good football team,” Riley said. “I’m excited for (Rattler). I think he’s got a great makeup to potentially be a really good road quarterback. That starts with going to tough places and finding ways to win tough games. That’s what this one will be.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

