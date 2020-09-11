OU football: Spencer Rattler era arrives in Norman

The Spencer Rattler era is here.

There has been plenty of hype surrounding the Oklahoma quarterback since his arrival on campus.

Last season, Rattler learned coach Lincoln Riley’s system while a reserve behind Heisman Trophy runner-up Jalen Hurts. He saw limited time in three games, which allowed Sooner Nation a glimpse at what was to come.

Does he think it is unfair that Heisman odds are attached to his name? Is it something that he embraces?

“Just being the player I am, I try to just let my play do the talking,” Rattler said this week. “Of course, you're going to see this and that, but that's the last thing I'm worried about.

“I'm worried about just working with my team right now. We've got a great group of guys ready to attack the season, and that's my main focus right now.”

Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles was also a five-star recruit out of high school. Hype followed him to OU, as well. What advice would he give Rattler?

“Hype is just talk,” Radley-Hiles said. “He’s got to do it at the end of the day. He has to put it on tape. There’s nothing to talk about.”