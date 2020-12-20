OU football: Sooners will face Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30

Oklahoma will play Florida in the Cotton Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.

It will be just the second game between the schools. The only other meeting came in the BCS National Championship Game at the end of the 2008 season. The Gators defeated the Sooners 24-14.

The Gators ended the season with an 8-3 record including Saturday’s 52-46 loss to Alabama in Southeastern Conference championship game.

Florida also lost to Texas A&M (41-38) and LSU (37-34)

The Cotton Bowl will be played on Dec. 30. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Oklahoma finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff standings released on Sunday morning. Florida ended No. 7.

This is the first time in four seasons that the Sooners did not advance to the CFP. The Sooners had three consecutive semifinal finishes with Lincoln Riley as head coach.

No. 1 Alabama will face Notre Dame in one of 2020’s semifinal games. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State.

Texas A&M finished at No. 5.

The rankings were released on ESPN and, during the broadcast, analyst Kirk Herbstreit defended the Sooners finishing at No. 6.