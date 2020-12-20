OU football: Sooners will face Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30

Oklahoma will play Florida in the Cotton Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.
It will be just the second game between the schools. The only other meeting came in the BCS National Championship Game at the end of the 2008 season. The Gators defeated the Sooners 24-14.
The Gators ended the season with an 8-3 record including Saturday’s 52-46 loss to Alabama in Southeastern Conference championship game.
Florida also lost to Texas A&M (41-38) and LSU (37-34)
The Cotton Bowl will be played on Dec. 30. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Oklahoma finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff standings released on Sunday morning. Florida ended No. 7.
This is the first time in four seasons that the Sooners did not advance to the CFP. The Sooners had three consecutive semifinal finishes with Lincoln Riley as head coach.
No. 1 Alabama will face Notre Dame in one of 2020’s semifinal games. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State.
Texas A&M finished at No. 5.
The rankings were released on ESPN and, during the broadcast, analyst Kirk Herbstreit defended the Sooners finishing at No. 6.
“I look at Oklahoma as an example of a team that got better as the year went on,” Herbstreit said. “Think about what they lost when they came into this world of COVID. CeeDee Lamb, their two backs – Trey Sermon ends up at Ohio State, Kennedy Brooks opts out – you lose Jalen Hurts, they are playing a freshman quarterback, they are trying to figure out who they are at receiver.
“They are trying to find a back. (Rhamondre) Stevenson is suspended. He didn’t come back. They were a totally different team once he came back. They avenged their one loss where they had a big lead at Iowa State. Kansas State’s a loss.
“But if you look at the way, from the Texas game on, the way that they are trending … again, put them on a field. I would not want to play Oklahoma right now. They are a different team than when they lost those two games.”
OU past CFP finishes were No. 4 (2019), No. 4 (2018), No. 2 (2017), No. 7 (2016), No. 4 (2015) and unranked in 2014.
