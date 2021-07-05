OU football: Sooners unveil pair of new home season ticket plans, sales open July 7

Oklahoma football has announced a pair of new 2021 season ticket plans at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium that will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the traditional $500 ticket plan, which secures a reserved seat at each home game, OU athletics is now offering Priority Access Tickets and Benefits. For $500 per season ticket and a Sooner Club donation of $500 or more, fans can acquire premium yard-line selections at home games. Accompanying priority ticket benefits help secure additional tickets to the Red River Showdown, Big 12 Championship Game and the Sooners’ bowl game.

OU has also unveiled a new $300 Sooner Express Pass, which allows fans to watch each 2021 home game from a different seat. That offer excludes the Sept. 18 contest against Nebraska, which marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Game of the Century between the two gridiron rivals.