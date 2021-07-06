OU football: Sooners running back Mikey Henderson dismissed from team, felony arrest warrant issued

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced late Tuesday evening that running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program after a felony warrant for his arrest was issued.
Mendi Brannon, public information officer at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to SoonerScoop on Tuesday that a warrant for conjoint robbery, conspiracy and assault with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Henderson. The warrant is part of the same alleged robbery involving former OU receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan.
SI Sooners had previously reported Tuesday that the Norman Police Department identified Henderson as the third party in the alleged robbery and submitted an arrest warrant request to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.
The alleged robbery took place just after 10 p.m. April 15 at the Crimson Park apartments in Norman — since rebranded to Alight Norman apartments — with police responding to a 911 call and finding a victim bleeding from the head.
According to a Cleveland Country search warrant affidavit, the victim said he refused to sell marijuana to McGowan earlier that evening, and was later robbed at his apartment by an unidentified man (presumably Henderson), McGowan and Bridges. The victim alleged Bridges pointed a gun at him, kicked him repeatedly and threatened to kill him.
Bridges and McGowan were suspended and later removed from OU's roster, and head coach Lincoln Riley announced their dismissal on May 6. Felony charges against the pair for conjoint robbery, conspiracy and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon were filed in Cleveland County District Court on May 7.
Henderson compiled 181 receiving yards and a touchdown plus 81 rushing yards and another score as a freshman in 2020 before transitioning from H-back to running back during 2021 spring practice.