OU football: Sooners running back Mikey Henderson dismissed from team, felony arrest warrant issued

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced late Tuesday evening that running back Mikey Henderson has been dismissed from the OU football program after a felony warrant for his arrest was issued.

Mendi Brannon, public information officer at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to SoonerScoop on Tuesday that a warrant for conjoint robbery, conspiracy and assault with a dangerous weapon has been issued for Henderson. The warrant is part of the same alleged robbery involving former OU receiver Trejan Bridges and running back Seth McGowan.

SI Sooners had previously reported Tuesday that the Norman Police Department identified Henderson as the third party in the alleged robbery and submitted an arrest warrant request to the Cleveland County District Attorney's office.

The alleged robbery took place just after 10 p.m. April 15 at the Crimson Park apartments in Norman — since rebranded to Alight Norman apartments — with police responding to a 911 call and finding a victim bleeding from the head.