OU football: Sooners rest up, get ready for November push

But for whatever reason, as the stakes get higher, the Sooners seem to be more comfortable.

“We're just big on finishing,” senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “We have an understanding that to get in those games that everyone loves to play in at the end of the season, that you have to win in November because that is when those decisions are made. So we make it a big deal to play our best ball in November. I haven't had to experience a loss in November here, and I just hope to keep the streak going without losing.”

But it’s not like there haven’t been some close calls over the years. OU’s last trip to the College Football Playoff in 2019 included wins over Baylor, Iowa State and TCU — by a combined eight points. The win over the Bears included a rally from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit. OU returns to the scene of that epic comeback when it travels to Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Saturday.

After that, Iowa State comes to Owen Field Nov. 20 followed by a perhaps historic Bedlam meeting at Boone Pickens Stadium Nov. 27.