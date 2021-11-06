OU football: Sooners rest up, get ready for November push

NORMAN — The race for the College Football Playoff accelerated forward while No. 8 Oklahoma took advantage of its scheduled pit stop on Saturday. An idle week this season is rare, but the respite was welcome.
It takes focus, determination, and, in many cases, luck to claim a spot in college football’s elite tournament. The Sooners (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) are vying for their fifth playoff appearance in seven years come December. They’ve been able to build the streak because of their remarkable play in November.
OU hasn’t lost a regular-season game since the calendar flipped to November since 2014. During that stretch, they’ve gone 21-0 and beaten 11 ranked conference foes.
To the Sooners, it is “Championship November.”
“Even coming in, it's preached that the second half of the season, that's our season. Like that's our time to shine and that's when we really make our strides and we become more tight-knit and we become pretty much a completely different team,” cornerback D.J. Graham said. “… We’re gonna come out with the fire like we haven't all year. So we're excited. We're excited for championship November.”
The key is having something to play for. To use a horse racing analogy, the Sooners have been the classic closer. They rarely jump out in front of the pack. This season is no different. Despite the undefeated record, the close calls against unranked teams haven’t impressed the College Football Playoff Committee. In past years, it was typically a September or October loss mooring the Sooners out of an early top spot.
But for whatever reason, as the stakes get higher, the Sooners seem to be more comfortable.
“We're just big on finishing,” senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “We have an understanding that to get in those games that everyone loves to play in at the end of the season, that you have to win in November because that is when those decisions are made. So we make it a big deal to play our best ball in November. I haven't had to experience a loss in November here, and I just hope to keep the streak going without losing.”
But it’s not like there haven’t been some close calls over the years. OU’s last trip to the College Football Playoff in 2019 included wins over Baylor, Iowa State and TCU — by a combined eight points. The win over the Bears included a rally from a 25-point, second-quarter deficit. OU returns to the scene of that epic comeback when it travels to Baylor’s McLane Stadium on Saturday.
After that, Iowa State comes to Owen Field Nov. 20 followed by a perhaps historic Bedlam meeting at Boone Pickens Stadium Nov. 27.
In terms of talented opponents, this is the most difficult stretch of the regular season. Historically, that has helped the Sooners. The Big 12 schedulers tend to backload the schedule. Bedlam is typically at the end of the regular season. But the meeting with Iowa State figured to be one of the biggest games of the regular season. There isn’t a traditional date for that one. The hope was to give the league high-profile games late in the year.
Whether that has traditionally helped OU focus is something coach Lincoln Riley dispels.
“Every game that you win creates a bigger opportunity the next week. And so to me it’s more the teams of the past, and this team this year has done it better than any of them up to this point is, do what you have to do early in the season to put yourself in that position,” Riley said. “And then really go surge at the right time and take advantage of these opportunities as they get bigger and bigger.”
It’s November and all the opportunities the Sooners tend to have over the regular season’s final stretch are here. It’s the time when teams either close or fade.
“This is our favorite time. This is the best time of the year,” Riley said. “You work and do everything you can to put yourself in the middle of the hunt going into November.”