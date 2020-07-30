Oklahoma officially begins fall camp Friday with a football roster free of the Covid-19 virus.
On Thursday, the school announced 100 players and 38 staff members were tested Wednesday with no positive test results. It is the third consecutive week the football program has not had a positive test.
The Sooners are practicing one week earlier than anticipated after the NCAA approved a waiver to shift the season-opening game against visiting Missouri State to Aug. 29. The FCS school will begin workouts Saturday.
The men’s and women’s basketball programs also went through testing Tuesday. There were 48 tests among student-athletes and staff members with zero positives.
Joe Castiglione, OU’s director of athletics, met with reporters following Tuesday’s Board of Regents meeting. He was asked if the low numbers can continue as students return to campus this semester.
“How would you know?” Castiglione said. “There’s really no way to say for sure. Once again, we feel like the protocols that we’ve put in place — we’ve been very transparent intentionally about all of it — is doing the very best we can to give ourselves the chance to avoid contracting or spreading the virus. But it’s still a risk mitigation, not a risk elimination.
“We understand we’re only as good as our next test.”
Oklahoma has released weekly testing results since players returned to campus on July 1 – which was weeks after some other schools allowed their student-athletes to return for voluntary workouts.
The Aug. 29 game is the earliest scheduled game for the Sooners since the 2001 season. The defending national champions hosted North Carolina on Aug. 25.
