OU football: Sooners name captains for 2020 season

Center Creed Humphrey and safety Pat Fields are Oklahoma’s 2020 team captains, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.
Both are Oklahoma high school graduates. Humphrey played at Shawnee, while Fields is from Union.
Humphrey, a redshirt junior, was one of four team captains last season. He has been named a preseason AP All-American.
Fields, a junior, started all 14 games last season and ranked third on the team with 64 tackles.
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!