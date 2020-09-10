 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners name captains for 2020 season

OU football: Sooners name captains for 2020 season

Pat Fields

Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (left) hits LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl last season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Center Creed Humphrey and safety Pat Fields are Oklahoma’s 2020 team captains, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

Both are Oklahoma high school graduates. Humphrey played at Shawnee, while Fields is from Union.

Humphrey, a redshirt junior, was one of four team captains last season. He has been named a preseason AP All-American.

Fields, a junior, started all 14 games last season and ranked third on the team with 64 tackles.

