MATT BARNARD

Oklahoma’s recruiting focus hasn’t entirely been on the 2021 football class.

On Tuesday, Garland (Texas) High School wide receiver Jordan Hudson announced his commitment to the Sooners’ 2022 class. He is the second player to pledge to that group and joins linebacker Kobie McKinzie from Lubbock (Texas) Cooper High School.

Hudson (6-1, 185 pounds) held many offers from Division I schools including Arkansas, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas and USC.

As a sophomore, Hudson had 80 catches for 1,285 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

