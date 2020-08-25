Kennedy Brooks can no longer be found on Oklahoma’s official football roster.
Last week, it was reported that the running back was opting out of this season. During a Tuesday Zoom meeting with reporters, Lincoln Riley didn’t specifically talk about Brooks, but said concentration remains on the players still playing.
“I visited with our leadership group and several of our older players that I go to for a number of issues and their wish –and I totally agree with it – is we’re going to keep the focus here on the guys who are here,” Riley said. “If a player does choose to opt out, that is obviously his choice. If they want to make an announcement or do anything, it will be up to the individual.”
Wide receiver Charleston Rambo was asked about Brooks’ decision last week.
“He has his reasons but we just have to go with the flow and go with what we have you now,” Rambo said. “ It’s between him and God. That’s his decision and we’re with him on everything and it’s no different than what he was when he played with us.
“Opting out does not make him no different than what he’s been doing. That’s still our brother regardless.”
Brooks' departure leaves the running backs room thin.
Senior Rhamondre Stevenson (515 rushing yards, six touchdowns in 2019) is expected to miss an unannounced portion of the season due to an NCAA suspension. Trey Sermon, a 2,000-yard career rusher at OU, entered the transfer portal during the off-season and is now on Ohio State’s roster.
Junior T.J. Pledger (10 carries, 65 rushing yards last season), redshirt freshman Marcus Major (10 carries, 28 yards) and true freshman Seth McGowan (no games played) are the only running backs remaining on the roster. Pledger has rushed for 294 yards on 40 total carries during his career.