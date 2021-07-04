OU football: Sooners land 4-star defensive end Derrick Moore, pair of wide receivers turned defensive backs

Moore, listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, will head to OU from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Before choosing Oklahoma, he held offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia and Florida.

Moore is considered the No. 3 player in Maryland's 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports also ranks Moore the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 71 player overall.

Spears-Jennings, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Broken Arrow High School, is the No. 19 player in Oklahoma's 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Before choosing Oklahoma he obtained 13 other offers, including Texas Tech, Kansas State and Kansas in the Big 12 and Tulsa, Arkansas and Houston abroad.

Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow are coming off a 7-4 season with a 4-2 record in league play, good for third in 6A-I District 1. The Tigers were defeated 26-14 by Union High School in the second round of last fall's OSSAA playoffs.

Brice, from Seguin High School in Arlington, initially committed to Kansas as a receiver in November, but reopened his recruitment in June. He also held offers from Tulsa, Texas, Tulane and SMU.