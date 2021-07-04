OU football: Sooners land 4-star defensive end Derrick Moore, pair of wide receivers turned defensive backs

Oklahoma launched recruiting fireworks on Sunday, garnering July 4 commitments from two recruits who are making the same position change and a highly-touted edge rusher.
Robert Spears-Jennings and Xavion Brice, both 2022 three-star wide receivers, announced their pledges to the Sooners with an interesting twist. It's anticipated they'll both play defensive back for OU upon arriving in Norman. Oklahoma also secured the commitment of 2022 four-star defensive end Derrick Moore.
The Commitment… @LincolnRiley #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/YiYnS9zJTj— Robert Spears-Jennings (@RobertJ3nnings) July 4, 2021
My new home!!!! @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/hj2NfhqaJ1— Xavion Brice (@BriceXavion) July 4, 2021
Only up from here‼️ 100% Committed #boomersonner @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/y7B2Nk220d— 🎱 (@Big8DMoore) July 4, 2021
Moore, listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, will head to OU from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. Before choosing Oklahoma, he held offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia and Florida.
Moore is considered the No. 3 player in Maryland's 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. 247Sports also ranks Moore the No. 12 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 71 player overall.
Spears-Jennings, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Broken Arrow High School, is the No. 19 player in Oklahoma's 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Before choosing Oklahoma he obtained 13 other offers, including Texas Tech, Kansas State and Kansas in the Big 12 and Tulsa, Arkansas and Houston abroad.
Spears-Jennings and Broken Arrow are coming off a 7-4 season with a 4-2 record in league play, good for third in 6A-I District 1. The Tigers were defeated 26-14 by Union High School in the second round of last fall's OSSAA playoffs.
Brice, from Seguin High School in Arlington, initially committed to Kansas as a receiver in November, but reopened his recruitment in June. He also held offers from Tulsa, Texas, Tulane and SMU.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the No. 92 athlete in the country and the No. 148 player in Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite. Brice and Seguin High went 7-3 during the 2020-21 fall season, while finishing 6-1 and in third place in district play.
Oklahoma has now picked up three total defensive backs from the 2022 recruiting class. In addition to Sunday's verbals, three-star Union cornerback Jayden Rowe previously committed to OU on April 30. Moore is the first 2022 defensive line commitment the Sooners have gained.
After Sunday's surge of announcements, Oklahoma boasts the nation's No. 5 2022 class, according to Rivals.com. 247Sports has the Sooners slightly lower at No. 8.