Oklahoma’s football team has not had a positive COVID-19 test over the past two weeks, according to information released by the school Thursday.
OU tested 96 players Wednesday and there were no positive outcomes. Last week, no positives were registered among 98 tests administered.
The school has publicly announced test results weekly since the players returned to campus on July 1 for voluntary workouts. Initially, there were seven positive test results and seven positive cases that existed before testing. All 14 players had recovered by July 15.
COVID-19 results at Oklahoma this month:
From July 22
Total football players tested: 96
Total positive test results: 0
Active cases among players: 0
Recoveries among players: 16
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 2
From July 17
Total players tested:
1 football
14 men's basketball
11 women's basketball
Total staff members tested:
46 football
13 men's basketball
15 women's basketball
Total positive tests: 1 (a women's basketball player who is quarantining; one women's basketball player was deemed a contact and is in isolation)
From July 15
Total football players tested: 98
Total positive test results: 0
Active cases among players: 0
Recoveries among players: 16
Total number of staff tested: 30
Total positive test results among staff: 0
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 2
From July 8
Total football players tested: 89
Total positive test results: 0
Active cases: 9
Total cases among players: 14 (no change from last week)
Total Recoveries: 5
From July 1
Total football players tested: 111
Total positive test results: 7
Number of positives that existed before testing: 7
Total cases among players: 14
Recoveries: 2
Active cases: 12
Total number of staff tested: 72
