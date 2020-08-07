Oklahoma enters the weekend without knowing when its 2020 football season will begin.
The schedule says Missouri State will be the opening opponent, but the date could shift. There’s no idea if fans — and how many — would be allowed inside Memorial Stadium.
There are so many uncertainties, but coach Lincoln Riley won’t allow that to weigh down preparation for his team.
“We’re trying to control what we can control right now, which is getting better as a football team and coming together because so much of that has been different in not having spring ball or having an ordinary offseason program,” Riley said Friday. “It’s been an adjustment, but we’re up to the challenge. The team has responded well and we’re looking to continue to get better through this time and be ready to play whenever they tell us it’s time to play.”
On Friday, Riley took questions during a virtual meeting of the Citizens Advisory Board of Cleveland County Child Welfare’s annual coaches luncheon. It was Riley’s only local question-and-answer session since the team returned to practice on July 31.
The Sooners are scheduled to play visiting Missouri State on Aug. 29. That date was moved up one week, but with the Big 12 announcing league play will begin in mid-to-late September, it’s likely the game will get pushed back to either its original date of Sept. 5 or possibly Sept. 12.
On Friday, there were reports that the Missouri Valley Football Conference would cancel fall football and target play in the spring. However, the report, from 247Sports, said the league would allow nonconference games in the fall.
Riley said OU’s program is the only one in the country without a positive COVID-19 test currently. While it can be trumpeted, the coach is also realistic. He praised the OU medical staff but knows that can’t be the expectation for the next three months.
The team hasn’t met in its usual meeting rooms. The meetings are taking place on the turf next to the weight room in the Barry Switzer Center.
Whistles aren’t being used on the practice field, either. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch isn’t a fan of a small, handheld buzzer that simulates the sound, jokingly calling it a “weak noise.”
Organization has always been important to Riley, but that is difficult when it comes to such a fluid situation when battling the global pandemic.
“It’s been an adjustment because we pride ourselves on our organization and communicating with people, so people have time to plan and use all the talents that they have here and get our players, our team in the best position to improve and be ready for what’s upcoming,” Riley said. “That part is different. We’re changing day-to-day. There are times at 7 or 8 at night where we don’t know if we are practicing the next morning.”
Grinch said he wants his defensive players to have the right mindset entering each day.
“We talk to the guys about setting your mind before your mind sets you. If you’re in that 7-8 o’clock range as you’re describing it, and saying, ‘Well, tomorrow will probably be an off day,’ then you’re probably not gonna be in the right mindset when that text comes along saying, ‘OK we’re gonna attack the field at 8 a.m.,’” Grinch said.
“One of the communications with the guys is just that — set your mind to have the best practice of your life the following day, and then if we’ve gotta back off that, certainly we will.”