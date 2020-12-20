OU football: Sooners finish No. 6 in CFP rankings; Herbstreit: 'I would not want to play Oklahoma right now'

Oklahoma finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff standings released on Sunday morning.
This is the first time in four seasons that the Sooners did not advance to the CFP. Oklahoma had three consecutive semifinal finishes with Lincoln Riley as head coach.
OU officially will learn its bowl destination later in the afternoon, will early indicators pointing toward the Cotton Bowl.
No. 1 Alabama will face Notre Dame in one of 2020’s semifinal games. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State.
Texas A&M finished at No. 5.
The rankings were released on ESPN and, during the broadcast, analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about the Sooners.
“I look at Oklahoma as an example of a team that got better as the year went on,” Herbstreit said. “Think about what they lost when they came into this world of COVID. CeeDee Lamb, their two backs – Trey Sermon ends up at Ohio State, Kennedy Brooks opts out – you lose Jalen Hurts, they are playing a freshman quarterback, they are trying to figure out who they are at receiver.
“They are trying to find a back. (Rhamondre) Stevenson is suspended. He didn’t come back. They were a totally different team once he came back. They avenged their one loss where they had a big lead at Iowa State. Kansas State’s a loss.
“But if you look at the way, from the Texas game on, the way that they are trending … again, put them on a field. I would not want to play Oklahoma right now. They are a different team than when they lost those two games.”
OU past CFP finishes were No. 4 (2019), No. 4 (2018), No. 2 (2017), No. 7 (2016), No. 4 (2015) and unranked in 2014.
Sooners capture sixth straight Big 12 title with 27-21 win over Iowa State; Follow our coverage here
ARLINGTON, Texas — Tre Brown ruined the Christmas season for Iowa State fans in Grinch-like fashion during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game.
Playing spoiler is nothing new for Oklahoma’s senior cornerback, who likely still haunts fan bases in Austin and Waco.
Brown’s interception with 1:05 remaining in regulation sealed the Sooners’ 27-21 victory over the Cyclones in the conference championship game.
OU remains the Big 12 king for the sixth consecutive season, with the last three crowns aided by Brown’s tremendous fourth-quarter defensive plays.
In 2018, Brown sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a safety. In 2019, the Union High School graduate chased down Baylor’s Chris Platt from behind to stop a touchdown.
On Saturday, his interception earned yet another championship ring.
“All game I felt like I needed to make a big play,” Brown said. “There were big plays out there that needed to be made, and the game wasn’t over. I thought to myself, ‘Yo, the game isn’t over.’”
Iowa State had momentum and was at the OU 34 when Purdy scrambled right and launched a third-down pass toward Xavier Hutchinson. Brown stepped in front and made the season's biggest play.
“Someone was going to have to make a play to win that game. When all was said and done, somebody was going to be on the right side of it and so someone was going to be on the wrong side of it,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “And so, in any event, defensively, (it was) obviously critical and to see Tre do that as a senior, obviously thrilled for him and thrilled for us.”
The Sooners will learn their bowl opponent on Sunday. A New Year’s Six bowl bid will come and it likely will be a return trip to AT&T Stadium for the Cotton Bowl.
What a ride it has been for this OU football program.
The Sooners were seemingly buried after an 0-2 start to Big 12 play including a road loss to Iowa State. Making it to the Big 12 title game, let alone winning the conference, seemed like long odds.
Three COVID tests a week brought anxiety. One bad result could sideline a player. OU had to cancel its game against West Virginia after positive tests taxed both teams on two different occasions.
But game-by-game, starting with a four-overtime win over rival Texas, the team kept chalking victories on the field. The challenge of COVID was managed as well as possible.
Everything cultivated with OU taking its celebratory championship photo at the 50-yard line on the Saturday before Christmas.
“Everybody's talked about how negative that 2020 has been and just it's almost kind of become a catchphrase now,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “And I do think though the adversity also provides an unbelievable opportunity to do something special and that's how we have tried to look at it this entire time through anything that came up. How awesome would it be to come back and everybody will remember?”
Iowa State fans flocked into Arlington, craving their first conference championship since 1912.
OU flexed its muscle early and often.
The Sooners scored on their first possession when reserve quarterback Chandler Morris entered on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line. He raced around the left end for a touchdown, a bit of trickery because Spencer Rattler left the field a play earlier with a distinct limp to try to fool ISU.
OU scored on the first play of the second quarter to make it 14-0 when Rattler threw a 45-yard scoring pass to Marvin Mims. It was the wide receiver’s eighth touchdown reception this season, setting an OU freshman single-season record.
Gabe Brkic made it 17-0 midway through the second quarter after connecting on a personal-best 54-yard field goal. It was the longest by an OU kicker since 1990.
After the Cyclones cut the lead to 17-7, Brown’s 45-yard kickoff return set up a short touchdown drive for the Sooners, capped by Rattler’s nine-yard touchdown dash with 37 seconds left before halftime.
Oklahoma led 24-7 at intermission and seemingly had control.
Iowa State didn’t go away, as OU’s offensive sputtered. The Cyclones cut the lead to 24-21 with 5:15 remaining in regulation following two Breece Hall touchdowns.
Brkic added another 32-yard field goal before Iowa State began its final drive that was ended by Brown.
OU’s defense forced three turnovers, with interceptions from Brown, Tre Norwood and Pat Fields. They also anchored the second half, bending but not breaking when the offense only scored three points.
The players also had a chip on their shoulder. There were no All-Big 12 first team members from the OU defense, which wasn’t lost by the team.
“Having some guys on the other sideline that was on the first team, kind of upped the stakes for us a little bit,” Ronnie Perkins said. “We wanted to go out there and show how we’re the best D-line in the conference.”
Riley joked that he wanted to send a gift basket to those who angered his defensive players.
“It's not why we do it, but we were pissed,” Riley said. “Disappointed for our players because we had some guys that no doubt should have been on that. If you looked at an All-Big 12 team it's amazing we won the game.”
Rattler was named the game’s most outstanding player. The quarterback connected on 22-of-34 passes from 272 yards and a touchdown. He also added his rushing score. Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a game-high 97 yards.
Purdy was 27-of-40 for 322 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Iowa State’s Breece Hall was held to 79 yards.
Rattler is the fourth different OU starting quarterback to win a Big 12 Championship game.
“It feels amazing. Words can't really describe it right now,” Rattler said. “It's where we started and where we're at now, it's just night and day. Who would have known we'd be here winning this six times in a row. It's an amazing feeling, blessed and happy to be here.”
COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV
