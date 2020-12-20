OU football: Sooners finish No. 6 in CFP rankings; Herbstreit: 'I would not want to play Oklahoma right now'

Oklahoma finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff standings released on Sunday morning.

This is the first time in four seasons that the Sooners did not advance to the CFP. Oklahoma had three consecutive semifinal finishes with Lincoln Riley as head coach.

OU officially will learn its bowl destination later in the afternoon, will early indicators pointing toward the Cotton Bowl.

No. 1 Alabama will face Notre Dame in one of 2020’s semifinal games. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State.

Texas A&M finished at No. 5.

The rankings were released on ESPN and, during the broadcast, analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke about the Sooners.

“I look at Oklahoma as an example of a team that got better as the year went on,” Herbstreit said. “Think about what they lost when they came into this world of COVID. CeeDee Lamb, their two backs – Trey Sermon ends up at Ohio State, Kennedy Brooks opts out – you lose Jalen Hurts, they are playing a freshman quarterback, they are trying to figure out who they are at receiver.