OU football: Sooners draw two Big 12 honors after season opener

Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Stephen Johnson (39) attempts a field goal during the NCAA football game between the Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Stephen Johnson have been honored by the Big 12 Conference.

Rattler was named the league’s newcomer of the week, while Johnson was tabbed as the special teams player of the week.

Rattler, in his debut as a starting quarterback, completed 14-of-17 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the Sooners’ 48-0 win over Missouri State. He only played one half of football. He is the only OU freshman quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in his first start.

Johnson, a redshirt senior and the backup kicker, handled duties due to the absence of Gabe Brkic. Johnson was 2-for-2 on field goals and made all six of his PAT attempts.

Prior to Saturday’s game, his only appearance in an Oklahoma game had been for an onside kick attempt at Kansas State last season.

