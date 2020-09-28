OU football: Sooners continued to play with fire and, expectedly, they got burned by Kansas State

Simply put, play with fire and you will get burned.

“All of them have been home games and we've had pretty significant leads in all. So, I mean that's the common thing,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said about those games during the Big 12’s teleconference call on Monday. “I think for us, our guys have gotten, which is my fault, too result-oriented. You get playing well against a team and you think you got a chance to separate. And whether you put it on a cruise control, because you think you got the thing wrapped up or you start to panic the first sign of something not going right and not going to plan. I think we got a little bit of both.”

In both instances, he said, his players are reacting to game situations as opposed to just reacting to OU’s standard of play. It’s something that the Sooners have to do a better job at if it wants to reach their championship goals.

“It's not ever easy to put people away. People think it's just easy that you've been rolling right along, why not just keep do it? These guys got scholarship players and coaches and all that too,” Riley said. “But we expect to play a lot better. And for us, we've got to be less result-oriented and stay true to our standard of play. And that's the absolute bottom line.”