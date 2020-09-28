OU football: Sooners continued to play with fire and, expectedly, they got burned by Kansas State

The best college football teams possess a killer instinct.
On Saturday, Oklahoma didn’t have a foot-on-the-throat mentality against Kansas State and it cost the Sooners a 38-35 decision to the four-touchdown underdogs in the Big 12 opener.
More disturbing than the loss is perhaps the way that OU folded in the game’s final 17 minutes. Poor execution and mental busts led to K-State rallying from a 21-point deficit with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
There’s a common thread brewing which relays back to last season, and it surrounds the number 21 and OU's past three Big 12 home games.
In 2019, OU led 42-21 over visiting Iowa State with 3:47 left in the third quarter before the Cyclones stormed back with 20 unanswered points. A failed two-point conversion with 24 seconds remaining in regulation allowed the Sooners to escape.
Two weeks later, TCU came to Norman. The Sooners blazed to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before allowing the Horned Frogs to chip away. Brendan Radley-Hiles interception with 1:41 remaining at the OU 32-yard line allowed OU's survival.
Oklahoma (1-1 overall, 0-1 in Big 12) let a 35-14 lead evaporate against K-State, beginning with quarterback Skylar Thompson's 2-yard run with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.
Simply put, play with fire and you will get burned.
“All of them have been home games and we've had pretty significant leads in all. So, I mean that's the common thing,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said about those games during the Big 12’s teleconference call on Monday. “I think for us, our guys have gotten, which is my fault, too result-oriented. You get playing well against a team and you think you got a chance to separate. And whether you put it on a cruise control, because you think you got the thing wrapped up or you start to panic the first sign of something not going right and not going to plan. I think we got a little bit of both.”
In both instances, he said, his players are reacting to game situations as opposed to just reacting to OU’s standard of play. It’s something that the Sooners have to do a better job at if it wants to reach their championship goals.
“It's not ever easy to put people away. People think it's just easy that you've been rolling right along, why not just keep do it? These guys got scholarship players and coaches and all that too,” Riley said. “But we expect to play a lot better. And for us, we've got to be less result-oriented and stay true to our standard of play. And that's the absolute bottom line.”
The Sooners hit the road for the first time this season when they visit Iowa State.
Cyclones coach Matt Campbell doesn’t think OU will be down when they meet in the 6:30 p.m. contest.
“I don’t know, from that standpoint, that I would expect anything different than what I would expect when I watched the film,” Campbell said. “It’s an extremely talented team and I think very similarly in some areas. Some youth that’s kind of growing in their system. I think that’s the thing, as you watch them, just how truly talented they are. Some of those young guys are coming into their own.
“It’s a team that’s only played two football games. There’s a lot of areas where they have a lot of guys back and a a lot of areas where they got really young, talented players that are flashing all over the screen. It’s a similar OU team that we’ve played in the past.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
