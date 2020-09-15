OU football: Sitting out a game due to COVID-19 can be a 'devastating thing'

Missing a football game because of COVID-19 has been “excruciating” for players.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t talk about specific players who missed Saturday’s season opener against Missouri State. But it was evident that those dinged by a positive test or contact tracing were absent from the sideline.
“To not be able to play in the game is a devastating thing. It always is, but especially in a season like this when you've got a limited number of games,” Riley said.
Riley said the high majority of the players hit with a contact trace had not had the virus or gotten the virus.
One contact trace for a player can easily turn into another contact trace and “all of a sudden, that’s 28 days. I mean gone,” Riley said. “That has been difficult because not only do you do that, but then those guys obviously haven’t got the virus and haven’t built up any type of immunity, so they’re still susceptible to hitting on a contact trace or the virus.”
Imagine the anxiety of players when taking three tests during a game week. Any positive result can sideline them for multiple games.
“At the end of the day, no matter what you do outside of the facility, there's still a little bit of, ‘Well, what if I do have it?’” OU H-back Jeremiah Hall said. “We can wear our mask all day long. Nine times out of 10 if you do the right things — social distance and wear your mask — you’re going to be fine.
“But it can be stressful to a certain extent, especially when you see your teammates missing time and that impacts them, then it impacts the team, as well as yourself. So, it's a little bit nerve-wracking, but like I said before, as long as you do the right things, then you're good most of the time."
Said Riley, “It’s excruciating for the kid (who gets quarantined). But I will say there are a lot of examples of our guys wearing masks at home, in their apartments or out, when they’re not just in the room.
“That’s been shown to be very, very effective. It still comes down to you’ve got to wear a mask when you’re around anybody. It comes down to that. It’s hard. It’s part of it. If you want to play, you want to be around it, it’s just what you’ve got to do.”
Fridays probably will be the most anxious day during game week.
Rapid tests are administered to the entire team and, within two hours, results are learned.
Saturday’s opener wasn’t cleared until the Sooners’ numbers were known on the eve of the game.
“The one thing we didn't want to do, if at all possible, was if (Missouri State was) on their way here to Norman and then we've have to postpone the game,” Riley said. “That was the one thing we didn't want to happen. We had great communication with them. Again, they were great and literally, they were sitting in the parking lot waiting for us to give them the green light. Thankfully we were able to give them that.”
Players return to the field on a case-by-case basis. They must be medically cleared before taking part in any physical work.
“Luckily for us, the majority of our guys have been able to come back and bounce back pretty quickly,” Riley said. “We haven't had many issues at all after the fact, whether it was a person with COVID or somebody got knocked as a contact trace. We've been very fortunate and thankful for that.”
The players who missed practices during fall camp were kept engaged by coaches and teammates.
Everything is staying the same with games now being played.
“It’s difficult. They’re not getting all those reps that they need to be getting,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “We have them in on Zoom for our position meetings, things like that. They aren’t missing too much of the mental part of it. They can still watch the practice on their iPads.
“They have to grow mentally when people are out like that. They may not be getting the physical reps, but they are getting the mental reps.”
