OU football: Sitting out a game due to COVID-19 can be a 'devastating thing'

“But it can be stressful to a certain extent, especially when you see your teammates missing time and that impacts them, then it impacts the team, as well as yourself. So, it's a little bit nerve-wracking, but like I said before, as long as you do the right things, then you're good most of the time."

Said Riley, “It’s excruciating for the kid (who gets quarantined). But I will say there are a lot of examples of our guys wearing masks at home, in their apartments or out, when they’re not just in the room.

“That’s been shown to be very, very effective. It still comes down to you’ve got to wear a mask when you’re around anybody. It comes down to that. It’s hard. It’s part of it. If you want to play, you want to be around it, it’s just what you’ve got to do.”

Fridays probably will be the most anxious day during game week.

Rapid tests are administered to the entire team and, within two hours, results are learned.

Saturday’s opener wasn’t cleared until the Sooners’ numbers were known on the eve of the game.