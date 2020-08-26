Bill Bedenbaugh was forced to mix-and-match his Oklahoma offensive line during an unprecedented fall camp.
Just because a player played one spot during one practice doesn’t mean that he will remain there the following day. Versatility is important, especially in the days of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
“We have had very, very few guys play the exact same position from day one until right now,” Bedenbaugh said during a Wednesday Zoom meeting with media. “I think we’re kind of getting settled in. We’ve still have to move some guys around. The one thing I like is, I think we’ve got a ton of depth. We had no true depth last year. There’s going to be some really good players that are going to have to be on our scout teams.”
Excellence on the offensive line has turned into an expectation for OU. Last year, replacing four starters to the NFL draft was a tough chore.
In March, before spring drills were shut down, coach Lincoln Riley made a pointed statement about the offensive line.
“That was a group that we feel like needs to play a lot better for us,” he said. “Very simply, we all have to do a better job.”
Bedenbaugh has used recent practices to shuffle players around. He would have done it anyway — just to see what the best fit is for players — but with the pandemic playing havoc on the country, he needs to be prepared.
“I was thinking about it earlier today. Including every walk-on, every scholarship guy, the only guys that have really settled in and been in one position from the very beginning has been the centers,” Bedenbaugh said. “That’s really been it. Most guys have moved around.”
“We’re forced to do it. I do think it’s going to help us down the line. It’s going to help us this year because you never know. It’s a weird year. You never know what’s going to happen. If we would’ve played two weeks ago, we would’ve had a bunch of true freshmen starting. You just never know what this year is going to be like.”
A good example is a rundown of who has worked out at left tackle — Adrian Ealy, Stacey Wilkins, Anton Harrison, Finley Felix and Noah Nelson. The right tackle spot has been the same situation with all except Harrison getting work at that position.
“We’ve had to move guys around. I’ve been pleased with them. It’s not an easy thing to do. Heck, I may come in that morning, I find out in the morning who may be there and who may not be there, and I may say that morning meeting, ‘hey, you’re going to right tackle,’” said Bedenbaugh, who is entering his eighth season as OU’s offensive line coach. “You’re going to center today. You’re going from left guard to right guard. This third-team guy becomes a second-team guy.”
Coaching is different in 2020, Bedenbaugh has learned.
Players who are quarantine still have a presence in the meeting room. They are engaged via Zoom with teammates and also get videos of practices and tapes to work on their own.
Bedenbaugh said he has been impressed that the missing players will ask questions about plays or situations while watching from home on Zoom.
“The one thing with having all those Zoom meetings is I really had them for the first time being able to teach them football, just teach them, not our plays, but just football,” Bedenbaugh said. ‘We watch NFL tape and we watch other college tape, so all we did as a group was study in the football and I really see it showing up, you when we’re out there on the practice field.”
Line of scrimmage action will be watched closely in a coronavirus world. It’s where the most physical action occurs. OU has taken plenty of safeguards, including wearing masks underneath face shields.
“They wear masks when they’re going, so we’re doing everything we can to keep them as safe as they possibly can, but also become better at playing offensive line,” he said.
Bedenbaugh isn’t known to sugarcoat things when assessing his offensive line. But during his 15-minute conversation with reporters, you could tell he is pleased with OU’s depth and the work they are doing on and off the field.
“They’ve really improved, especially handling this situation,” he said. “There’s a lot of things going on in their life, socially and with what’s going on in the world. Been impressed with them to handle their business and focus and be consistent for the most part.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but been happy with what they’re doing.”