Former Oklahoma head football coach John Blake will be laid to rest in Skiatook during a graveside ceremony on Aug. 10.
Blake, a former star at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs and for the Sooners, passed away last Thursday. He was 59.
A celebratory worship service honoring his life will be held at noon on Aug. 8 at Friendship West Baptist Church (2020 West Wheatland Road) in Dallas. Visitation will be at the church between 10:30-11:45 a.m. with masks and social distancing required.
Blake will rest in the Green Acres Memorial Gardens (126th Street North and North Yale Avenue).
Prior to the Aug. 10 graveside service at noon, there will be visitation from 1-6 p.m. in the All Faiths Chapel of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors Inc. on Aug. 9 as well as visitation on Aug. 10 between 10-11:30 a.m.