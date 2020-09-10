OU football: Saturday game plans can be altered by Friday's test results

Fridays will be an important day for Oklahoma’s football program.

During those mornings of game weeks, players will take the third and final COVID-19 during a six-day time frame to see if they will be available for a Saturday contest. Friday's rapid test allows for quick turnaround for results.

Any positive tests could alter the Sooners’ game plan entering Saturday’s 6 p.m. season opener against Missouri State.

“We’re probably monitoring more just because now it's gone to three tests a week,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “So now there are three nights a week that you're going to be holding your breath waiting for the phone call or text messages to come through with the results.

“It’s been pretty important to us the whole way because we knew we were going to have a limited time frame to get these guys ready to play anyways and so anybody that's been out either by a COVID test or contact trace, it’s affected us and we’ve had to adjust."

Riley said players are more sensitive to testing now because it could cost them some games.

Putting together a contingency plan on a Friday can be difficult, but Riley and his coaching staff has had some practice during fall camp.