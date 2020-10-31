OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson appear in pregame workouts for Saturday's game against Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson – two of the three suspended players who have missed six games – are available for Saturday’s game at Texas Tech.

Trejan Bridges, the third player penalized by the NCAA for a failed drug test, was not seen during pregame warmups at Jones AT&T Stadium. The wide receiver’s status remains unknown.

As late as Thursday, Lincoln Riley said he didn’t know if the three players were cleared to play.

Perkins was voted by Big 12 coaches as a preseason first-team selection at defensive end.

Earlier this week, Nik Bonitto was asked what Perkins’ possible return would mean to the team. He was also asked how hungry Perkins was to play.

“I think he’s going to be very effective especially since he’s been waiting a long time to play,” Bonitto said. “Whenever that day does come, he’s going to be 100 percent everywhere on the field. He’s going to try to make plays. He’s going to have a lot of fire in him. It’s been a long time since last year.

“I know he can’t wait to get out there and just play with his boys again.”

Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry last season, which led the nation. The running back would bring strength to a running backs group that’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.