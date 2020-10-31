 Skip to main content
OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson appear in pregame workouts for Saturday's game against Texas Tech

OU football: Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson appear in pregame workouts for Saturday's game against Texas Tech

Ronnie Perkins prepared for possible return

Oklahoma defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins appears ready to return to the field against Texas Tech on Saturday night.

 Ian Maule,Tulsa World

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson – two of the three suspended players who have missed six games – are available for Saturday’s game at Texas Tech.

Trejan Bridges, the third player penalized by the NCAA for a failed drug test, was not seen during pregame warmups at Jones AT&T Stadium. The wide receiver’s status remains unknown.

As late as Thursday, Lincoln Riley said he didn’t know if the three players were cleared to play.

Perkins was voted by Big 12 coaches as a preseason first-team selection at defensive end.

Earlier this week, Nik Bonitto was asked what Perkins’ possible return would mean to the team. He was also asked how hungry Perkins was to play.

“I think he’s going to be very effective especially since he’s been waiting a long time to play,” Bonitto said. “Whenever that day does come, he’s going to be 100 percent everywhere on the field. He’s going to try to make plays. He’s going to have a lot of fire in him. It’s been a long time since last year.

“I know he can’t wait to get out there and just play with his boys again.”

Stevenson averaged 8.0 yards per carry last season, which led the nation. The running back would bring strength to a running backs group that’s only averaging 3.7 yards per carry.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

