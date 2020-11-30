OU football: Riley says Sooners have "shot" to play Saturday, but has to see how week proceeds

“That’s the hard thing with this especially with guys on college campuses and it can originate so many places and it doesn’t take much for it to really spread. It can just happen so quickly. That’s the hard thing is you don’t have all the answers.”

Riley did indicate that the team would return to the practice field on Monday night.

The OU football facility had been dark for five days. There’s been no contact with players and coaches. But after “rampant testing” on Monday morning, it is now open again.

Riley thinks his team’s mentality is fine.

The past weekend can be treated like a bye week, but it was different because of the five missed days when you weren’t on the field and working. The coach said he thinks the team can overcome that.

The coaching staff now has to get through a practice week to prepare for Saturday. It could become a puzzle with missing parts due to players missing workouts.

“It's a little different in this scenario just because the previous five days we've been allowed to do nothing,” Riley said.” It'd be different had we, even with limited numbers, been able to practice the remainder of last week or do something this last weekend.