OU football: Riley says Sooners have "shot" to play Saturday, but has to see how week proceeds

Lincoln Riley was asked on Monday about his confidence level that Oklahoma’s home finale against Baylor would be played as scheduled on Saturday.
“We got a shot. We’ll see. I don’t know that I’m optimistic or pessimistic or anything,” Riley said during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call. “It’s just kind of what you do right now. You get through the week and see how it goes. Hopefully we can get our numbers headed back in a more favorable trend but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”
The Sooners had to postpone last weekend’s game at West Virginia due to COVID-19 issues. It will now be played on Dec. 12 at either 11 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced on Monday.
The school doesn’t release testing results within the football program, but as an athletics department overall. Riley said the team has issues with tests and contact tracing “but I think the bigger concern for all concerned is the positive tests right now.”
Oklahoma had played all eight previous scheduled games before the West Virginia contest that was postponed on Wednesday.
Was the COVID outbreak within the team a product of the numbers going up statewide? Was it something inside the team that could have been avoided? Was it a combination of both?
“Hard to say just because you don’t always know exactly where this stuff originated,” Riley said. “We stuck to our protocols throughout the year — players, staff, everybody. We hadn’t really changed anything, hadn’t lessened anything.
“That’s the hard thing with this especially with guys on college campuses and it can originate so many places and it doesn’t take much for it to really spread. It can just happen so quickly. That’s the hard thing is you don’t have all the answers.”
Riley did indicate that the team would return to the practice field on Monday night.
The OU football facility had been dark for five days. There’s been no contact with players and coaches. But after “rampant testing” on Monday morning, it is now open again.
Riley thinks his team’s mentality is fine.
The past weekend can be treated like a bye week, but it was different because of the five missed days when you weren’t on the field and working. The coach said he thinks the team can overcome that.
The coaching staff now has to get through a practice week to prepare for Saturday. It could become a puzzle with missing parts due to players missing workouts.
“It's a little different in this scenario just because the previous five days we've been allowed to do nothing,” Riley said.” It'd be different had we, even with limited numbers, been able to practice the remainder of last week or do something this last weekend.
“Hopefully we can get some of these guys back on the field here tonight and see where we're at, but it's going to be a day-to-day thing. I know our team wants to play. There's no question about that. But we've got to get to a point where we have enough guys and it's safe.”
Riley said his team remains “very motivated.” If the Sooners win their final two regular-season games, they would advance to the Big 12 Championship game.
“They're disappointed to not be in a position to play last week” Riley said. “I don't think this dulls the excitement or anticipation of the opportunities that we have coming up. I don't think it does in any way. It's just another thing that we have to overcome.
“I think our guys understand and our leadership understands that. These things are challenging enough in their own right, to make the run we're attempting to make and this makes it even tougher. We're probably prisoners a little bit of some of the success that we had early with COVID and then at least until recently, such a large part of our roster was still eligible to be tested.
“That's the way it goes. It's hit us. Everybody's going to have to deal with it at certain points. This has been the hardest it's hit us. But if our resolve is strong enough and leadership and guidance, then I believe this is something that this team can overcome.”
