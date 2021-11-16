OU football: Riley says Sooners are owning Baylor loss, but also moving on from it

NORMAN — All was quiet at the Switzer Center on Tuesday. Even with Oklahoma recovering from its first loss, things seemed, well, normal.
Perhaps that’s because OU coach Lincoln Riley was in a situation he’d been in just about every Tuesday this fall — defending a less-than-expected performance from the previous Saturday while looking ahead to another game. The only difference was last Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Baylor meant there was finally a performance no rug could cover.
“You've got to own it. And we will. We’ll own every part of the things that we didn't do well. You got to learn from it,” Riley said. “But then emotionally, mentally, you got to get past it. I mean, you got to get on.”
Getting on symbolizes preparing to face Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Owen Field. The Cyclones have been a disappointment this season. However, it’s a game OU has to win to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive.
“We've just gotta keep pushing and keep moving forward because all our goals are still ahead of us,” cornerback Woodi Washington said. “The only thing that we can't achieve right now is an undefeated season, but the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 championship are still there.”
The College Football Playoff berth is debatable. The Sooners’ string of conference championships is still kicking. But the route the Sooners have taken to that game for two decades is playing at apex form late in the season.
After 10 games, nearly every football team is either ascending or descending. The Sooners, who seemingly patented winning in an underwhelming manner the last three months, haven’t shown they are ready to take off.
Oh, there are attractive pieces. The defense kept OU afloat early in the season. The offense carried the load the last few weeks until crashing against the Bears.
“We've been maybe the best team I've ever been a part of, when one side of the ball is struggling, that the other side of the ball has typically been lights out,” Riley said.
But that’s staying afloat. OU has lacked that edge most teams still in conference title races display. The offense doesn’t feast after the defense forces a turnover. The defense doesn’t follow up a big touchdown drive with a big stop.
“A lot of times in games that's where you get a chance to separate yourself,” Riley added. So that's been a big point of emphasis here. We know that's something as a football team that in some ways has held us back, and if we can combine that with our ability to flip momentum that we've shown time and time again this year, then that's when it can get really good.”
The only hope now is finally getting caught in a trap they circumvent forces the issue. The Sooners typically have done that after a regular-season loss.
“Our teams in the past have done a phenomenal job of that. And so we'll get our chance to do it here and that'll say a lot about who we are as a football team. And (that will) say a lot about our leadership and how close-knit this group is.”
Then again, OU hadn’t lost a game in November since 2014. Then last Saturday happened. Every season is different. OU has shown that all season. Only fleeting glimpses of potential instead of games' worth. Time and opportunities to show something different are running out.