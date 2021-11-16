OU football: Riley says Sooners are owning Baylor loss, but also moving on from it

NORMAN — All was quiet at the Switzer Center on Tuesday. Even with Oklahoma recovering from its first loss, things seemed, well, normal.

Perhaps that’s because OU coach Lincoln Riley was in a situation he’d been in just about every Tuesday this fall — defending a less-than-expected performance from the previous Saturday while looking ahead to another game. The only difference was last Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Baylor meant there was finally a performance no rug could cover.

“You've got to own it. And we will. We’ll own every part of the things that we didn't do well. You got to learn from it,” Riley said. “But then emotionally, mentally, you got to get past it. I mean, you got to get on.”

Getting on symbolizes preparing to face Iowa State (6-4, 4-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Owen Field. The Cyclones have been a disappointment this season. However, it’s a game OU has to win to keep its Big 12 title hopes alive.

“We've just gotta keep pushing and keep moving forward because all our goals are still ahead of us,” cornerback Woodi Washington said. “The only thing that we can't achieve right now is an undefeated season, but the College Football Playoff and the Big 12 championship are still there.”