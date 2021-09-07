OU football: Riley says No. 4 Sooners must learn from close call in opener

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley maintained his typical reserved tone as he spoke with reporters on Tuesday. There were no blazing declarations as the postmortem from the season opener entered its third day.

The Sooners, who dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, nearly blew a 23-point halftime lead in the season-opening 40-35 victory over Tulane. Game 2 against Western Carolina this Saturday was a topic for another day.

Perhaps the Sooners' failure to finish could be brushed aside if the Tulane game was an aberration. But just last year, OU blew a three-touchdown late third-quarter lead in a loss to Kansas State. If it happens annually, it’s a problem.

“We were too circumstantial the other day. That was our problem. We were worried about the scoreboard, all the other circumstances, as opposed to our brand of ball, our standard regardless of any of those outside factors. So not using those with our guys,” Riley said. "I think our focus again is — if we’ve got any chance of being a good football team, we’ve got to figure out how to play four quarters and our mentality not being affected by the scoreboard, our opponent, anything else. That is the sole focus of our program right now.”