OU football: Riley says No. 4 Sooners must learn from close call in opener

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley maintained his typical reserved tone as he spoke with reporters on Tuesday. There were no blazing declarations as the postmortem from the season opener entered its third day.
The Sooners, who dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, nearly blew a 23-point halftime lead in the season-opening 40-35 victory over Tulane. Game 2 against Western Carolina this Saturday was a topic for another day.
Perhaps the Sooners' failure to finish could be brushed aside if the Tulane game was an aberration. But just last year, OU blew a three-touchdown late third-quarter lead in a loss to Kansas State. If it happens annually, it’s a problem.
“We were too circumstantial the other day. That was our problem. We were worried about the scoreboard, all the other circumstances, as opposed to our brand of ball, our standard regardless of any of those outside factors. So not using those with our guys,” Riley said. "I think our focus again is — if we’ve got any chance of being a good football team, we’ve got to figure out how to play four quarters and our mentality not being affected by the scoreboard, our opponent, anything else. That is the sole focus of our program right now.”
One issue that caught fans' ire was the frequent defensive substitutions against the Green Wave. According to Riley, 31 different players saw snaps on that side of the ball. That was on a day when victory was not secured until safety Delarrin Turner-Yell managed to bring down Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt two feet short of a first down with a little less than two minutes to go.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch doesn’t regret the depth-heavy plan nor the rationale behind it.
“We played 31 guys, which I’d like to be proud of, but you don’t play 31 guys to get more rest. We play 31 guys to get your absolute best,” Grinch said. "I don’t think we got that across the board, which again, is a reflection of myself, in particular, and the defensive staff.”
Tapping the three-deep for early snaps is unlikely to change against Western Carolina. The Sooners’ scheduled home opener might be a night game, but the forecast in Norman for Saturday calls for a high temperature flirting with triple digits. Defensive depth will be tested.
But was fatigue an issue against the Green Wave?
“I don’t think anybody was fatigued,” linebacker David Ugwoegbu said. “We have depth on the defense, so nobody was ever too tired to play or go hard. It was just a simple matter of the fact that we didn’t play up to the standard that we needed to.”
The standard was the only thing Riley was interested in on Tuesday. The defensive substitutions didn’t cause OU to grind to a halt in the second half. That was a lack of focus.
According to Riley, the Sooners’ attention seemed to wander last week. Perhaps it was the grind of preseason camp. Maybe players had believed that the hype entering the season was enough to overwhelm an opponent.
“It doesn’t mean that just because everything wasn’t great in practice that you don’t go out there and fight your tail off to still do it. It just makes the job harder when you haven’t really mentally prepared to do it no matter what,” Riley said.
These aren’t new issues for the Sooners. Their recent history is dotted with enough losses and close calls that warning signs shouldn’t be necessary. OU's debut performance suggests otherwise. It was a teachable moment.
“It’s a great lesson. I say lesson; a lesson is only a lesson if you learn it. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn something,” Riley said. “We’ll see if we’re a mentally tough enough team, and we’ll see if we listen good enough to learn it.”