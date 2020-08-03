OU WVU NOV 23

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly looks behind him while running a fumble back for a touchdown against West Virginia on Nov. 23. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

 Ian Maule

Linebacker Caleb Kelly has suffered a serious knee injury that could be a torn ACL according to reporting from SoonerScoop.com.

It would be the second season-ending ACL injury in 18 months for the fifth-year senior. Kelly worked his way back into the lineup after rehabilitation and played in the final four games including the College Football Playoff game at the Peach Bowl last season.

Kelly, a five-star linebacker out of Fresno, Calif., was expected to play weakside linebacker for the Sooners in 2020.

SoonerScoop also reported that quarterback Tanner Mordecai has suffered an injury that won’t require surgery but will keep him from practice. Mordecai and Spencer Rattler are the favorites for the vacant starting position.

The Sooners began fall camp on Friday in preparation for the Aug. 29 opener against visiting Missouri State.

