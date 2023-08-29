Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma released its initial depth chart Tuesday ahead of its season opener against Arkansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

On offense, incumbent Dillon Gabriel returns as starting quarterback with freshman phenom Jackson Arnold as his backup.

Austin Stogner will be the Sooners' top tight end while Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops are starting receivers, as anticipated.

The third starting receiver position went to Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony, who figures to be a deep threat for OU this season.

At running back, a healthy Marcus Major is listed as a co-starter with walk-on Tawee Walker, who offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby praised profusely on Monday.

Second-years Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk will also factor into an Oklahoma rushing attack that's as deep as it's been in a while.

The starting offensive line debuts as anticipated with Broken Arrow High School grad Andrew Raym starting at center, Savion Byrd and McKade Mettauer at guard and Tyler Guyton and Walter Rouse at the tackle spots.

On defense, Wake Forest transfer Rondell Bothroyd secured one of the starting end spots, while Ethan Downs, OU's lone preseason All-Big 12 selection, mans the other.

Jonah La'ulu and Tulsa Union grad Jordan Kelley are listed as co-starters at one defensive tackle spot while Isaiah Coe and Tennessee transfer Da'Jon Terry are co-starters at the other.

Danny Stutsman, last year's leading tackler in the Big 12, starts at weakside linebacker while sophomore Jaren Kanak, a major breakout candidate, starts at middle linebacker.

Fifth-year Justin Harrington is listed as the starter at the Cheetah linebacker position, though Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough should get significant opportunities there.

In the secondary, Billy Bowman and Texas Tech transfer Reggie Pearson are safety starters, as anticipated.

Woodi Washington, who has started 23 games for OU, is the No. 1 cornerback, while Tulsa Booker T. Washington grad Gentry Williams grabbed the other starting corner spot.

This story will be updated after head coach Brent Venables speaks to reporters at 11:30 a.m.