OU football: Reinstatement process for suspended players 'not as clear cut' as Lincoln Riley thought it would be
OU football: Reinstatement process for suspended players 'not as clear cut' as Lincoln Riley thought it would be

Could Ronnie Perkins return for the Texas Tech game?

Oklahoma's Ronnie Perkins (7) sacks Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon during last year's Big 12 Championship game. It's the last game that Perkins has played in since serving a suspension.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The much-anticipated return of Oklahoma’s Trejan Bridges, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins remains a mystery.

The three players now have missed six games, which is equal to a penalty for a failed drug test by the NCAA. Oklahoma hasn’t officially announced that suspension, but multiple reports have indicated a failed test following the Big 12 Championship game last season.

OU will play at Texas Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday. If the penalty has been completed, they would be available for the Big 12 game. Rhamondre Stevenson’s mother indicated on Twitter on Sunday that she would be in Lubbock to watch the game.

Lincoln Riley declined to say the players were cleared to play during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call.

“I don’t have (an update),” Riley said. “This process is not as clear cut as you guys think it is or as I thought it was going to be. I’m not trying to play games. I’m not trying to do any of that. I do not know what their status is right now. It is not decided.”

Perkins, a junior defensive end, was named to the Big 12 preseason defensive team after registering 13.5 tackles for loss including six sacks in 2019.

Stevenson, a senior running back, had six touchdowns and led the nation after averaging 8.0 yards per carry.

Bridges, a sophomore wide receiver, had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns and was an important player on special teams with six tackles on kickoffs to tie for second on the team.

