OU football: Radley-Hiles continues growth, focuses on a strong junior season

OU football: Radley-Hiles continues growth, focuses on a strong junior season

Brendan Radley-Hiles prepared for his junior season

Brendan Radley-Hiles says he learned a lesson after being ejected in Oklahoma's final game of the 2020 season.

 Ian Maule

Brendan Radley-Hiles continues to mature as a football player.

The Oklahoma defensive back was ejected for targeting during the Peach Bowl loss last season. His loss hurt an already depleted secondary.

What did he learn from that experience?

“I got to take a step back and reflect on a lot of things, just the LSU game, just how things ended,” Radley-Hiles said during a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters. “But I believe as a man, you have to take your ills and turn them into lessons and I feel as if I did that. I understand where I was wrong and I've grown from it. I've become a better player and overall, just a better man from that experience.”

The junior is listed as the Sooners’ starter at nickel. He said he has focused on his film study during the quarantine time this summer.

“Just making sure I'm ahead of the game, just being aware of situations and taking an extra step in my game where I can just grow as a complete football player, from a physical standpoint, we got after it,” Radley-Hiles said. “We got after it. That was a big emphasis during the quarantine. We stayed in there every single day. We were grinding but as far as the mental aspect, I feel as if I took a big jump mentally just in that film study, understanding what I'm looking at, understanding offenses.”

Radley-Hiles has started 24 of 27 games during his OU career.

