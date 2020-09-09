OU football: Radley-Hiles continues growth, focuses on a strong junior season

Brendan Radley-Hiles continues to mature as a football player.

The Oklahoma defensive back was ejected for targeting during the Peach Bowl loss last season. His loss hurt an already depleted secondary.

What did he learn from that experience?

“I got to take a step back and reflect on a lot of things, just the LSU game, just how things ended,” Radley-Hiles said during a Wednesday Zoom call with reporters. “But I believe as a man, you have to take your ills and turn them into lessons and I feel as if I did that. I understand where I was wrong and I've grown from it. I've become a better player and overall, just a better man from that experience.”

The junior is listed as the Sooners’ starter at nickel. He said he has focused on his film study during the quarantine time this summer.