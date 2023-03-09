An Oklahoma football player collapsed following a morning workout and was taken to a Norman hospital on Thursday.

The school didn’t release the player’s identity, but in a statement sent to the Tulsa World, indications are that the player could be released from the hospital shortly.

The statement, from an Oklahoma athletics department spokesperson, read: “At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff. As a precautionary measure, he was transported to a local hospital for further care. He is responsive and it is anticipated he will be released today.”

The news was first reported by SoonerScoop.com.

The HIPAA law, which protects patient health information from being disclosed without a patient’s knowledge, doesn’t allow OU to release the player’s identity.

Oklahoma’s players are going through off-season workouts. The program’s spring practices begin on March 22.