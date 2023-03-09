An Oklahoma football player collapsed during an off-season workout and was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning.
The university released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing the player has been released from a local hospital and departing for home to begin spring break.
The school didn’t release the player’s identity, but SoonerScoop.com reported it was Gentry Williams, a sophomore defensive back from Booker T. Washington High School.
Here is the updated statement from OU: “At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further care. He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities. We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him.”
Williams played in all 12 regular-season games with seven tackles. He also had an interception in the season opener against UTEP.
OU will be on break next week, with practices scheduled to begin on March 22.