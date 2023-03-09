Here is the updated statement from OU: “At the end of this morning's OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team's medical staff and transported to a local hospital for further care. He has since been released and is heading home where he will spend spring break with his family. He will undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities. We commend our medical staff that provided immediate and thorough care and are appreciative of everyone who has expressed concern for him.”