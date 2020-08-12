Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was arrested overnight on a complaint of DUI, according to a Norman Police Department report.
The OU athletic department said it is aware of the incident and released a statement Wednesday expressing disappointment that it occurred amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely disappointed to learn of this matter, and disciplinary action will be taken. We always take instances of this kind seriously. In our current circumstances, we are also prepared to respond medically with testing, isolation and contact tracing if and as required,” the statement read.
The sophomore was pulled over while driving a Jeep Wrangler around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the police report. Redmond executed a wide right turn while drifting into the inside line near the intersection of Boyd Street and University Boulevard, the report stated.
Redmond had watery, bloodshot eyes and an odor associated with drinking alcoholic beverages, the report stated. Redmond told the arresting officer that he was driving from Campus Corner and drank two “Crown and Cokes,” according to the report.
Redmond was arrested after a field sobriety test combined with his admission to drinking alcohol and physical signs of intoxication, the report stated.
Redmond agreed to a breath test after being transported to the Cleveland County Jail and two results registered a 0.10, according to the affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.
