OU football: ONEOK Field hosting free watch party for Saturday's Oklahoma-Texas game

The Tulsa Drillers will host a watch party for Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas college football game at ONEOK Field.

Kickoff is 11 a.m. and gates will open at 10. Admission is free and the game will be shown on the stadium’s new 67-foot HD video board.

Fans can bring blankets and watch the game from the field or sit in the stadium seating bowl.

Food and beverage specials will be available, and a full-service bar will also be open.

A limited number of suites with indoor and outdoor seating are available for rent. The suites accommodate 12 guests for $350, which comes with a $100 credit toward food and beverage purchases.

Anyone interested in suites can call the Tulsa Drillers at 918-574-8383.

