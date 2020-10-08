OU football: ONEOK Field hosting free watch party for Saturday's Oklahoma-Texas game

The Tulsa Drillers will host a watch party for Saturday’s Oklahoma-Texas college football game at ONEOK Field.
Kickoff is 11 a.m. and gates will open at 10. Admission is free and the game will be shown on the stadium’s new 67-foot HD video board.
Fans can bring blankets and watch the game from the field or sit in the stadium seating bowl.
Food and beverage specials will be available, and a full-service bar will also be open.
A limited number of suites with indoor and outdoor seating are available for rent. The suites accommodate 12 guests for $350, which comes with a $100 credit toward food and beverage purchases.
Anyone interested in suites can call the Tulsa Drillers at 918-574-8383.
Throwback Tulsa: A rivalry that began in 1900, here's every OU-Texas score
Oct. 12, 2019: No. 6 Oklahoma 34, No. 11 Texas 27
Dec. 1, 2018: No. 5 Oklahoma 39, No. 9 Texas 27 (Big 12 Championship)
Oct. 6, 2018: No. 19 Texas 48, No. 7 Oklahoma 45
Oct. 14, 2017: No. 12 Oklahoma 29, NR Texas 24
Oct. 8, 2016: No. 20 Oklahoma 45, NR Texas 40
Oct. 10, 2015: NR Texas 24, No. 10 Oklahoma 17
Oct. 11, 2014: No. 11 Oklahoma 31, NR Texas 26
Oct. 12, 2013: NR Texas 36, No. 12 Oklahoma 20
Oct. 13, 2012: No. 13 Oklahoma 63, No. 15 Texas 21
Oct. 8, 2011: No. 3 Oklahoma 55, No. 11 Texas 17
Oct. 2, 2010: No. 8 Oklahoma 28, No. 21 Texas 20
Oct. 17, 2009: No. 3 Texas 16, No. 20 Oklahoma 13
Oct. 11, 2008: No. 5 Texas 45, No. 1 Oklahoma 35
Oct. 6, 2007: No. 10 Oklahoma 28, No. 19 Texas 21
Oct. 7, 2006: No. 7 Texas 28, No. 14 Oklahoma 10
Oct. 8, 2005: No. 2 Texas 45, NR Oklahoma 12
Oct. 9, 2004: No. 2 Oklahoma 12, No. 5 Texas 0
Oct. 11, 2003: No. 1 Oklahoma 65, No. 11 Texas 13
Oct. 12, 2002: No. 2 Oklahoma 35, No. 3 Texas 24
Oct. 6, 2001: No. 3 Oklahoma 14, No. 5 Texas 3
Oct. 7, 2000: No. 10 Oklahoma 63, No. 11 Texas 14
Oct. 9, 1999: No. 23 Texas 38, NR Oklahoma 28
Oct. 10, 1998: NR Texas 34, NR Oklahoma 3
Oct. 11, 1997: NR Texas 27, NR Oklahoma 24
1996-1990
The 1980s
The 1970s
The 1960s
The 1950s
The 1940s
1939-1900
Texas coach Tom Herman gives his opening statement after the Longhorns loss to OU
OU coach Lincoln Riley talks after the Sooners win over Texas
Flipbook highlights of OU's win over Texas
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!