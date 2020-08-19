How tough was it for Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to lead through Zoom conferences over the summer?
“I’ve yelled at more computer screens than I ever have in my life,” Grinch said, a bit ironically, while on a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday. “Sometimes I feel ridiculous over all the Zooms in March, April, May, June. But I now think it’s a tremendous example of why all those things are critical when you talk about being a big believer in adversity.
“You kind of believe in the impact that it can have on you in a positive way or you don’t. You really can’t just tread water with that thing. You’ve got to decide if it’s going to be something that you attack and accept into your life and rally because of it.”
Grinch has been excited about getting his defense prepared for Year 2 running his system. The Sooners are entering their final week of practice before school starts on Monday and they are coming off a Tuesday scrimmage.
“Not to sound too euphoric about it, but just the sheer joy by players and coaches alike now going back a couple weeks, there is a reason why you chose to be a football coach, to actually be out on the field with the guys and coaching the game,” Grinch said. “There’s also a reason these guys chose to be football players and come to a place like Oklahoma. Just the excitement level.”
The Sooners’ defense will wade into the 2020 football season without spring drills or offseason workouts. They have been playing catch-up since beginning voluntary workouts on July 1 and fall camp on July 31.
Grinch’s goal entering August practices is not to be coaching the same type of player as last season.
“If you come back here with the same issues and same flaws, with a year being a year, then you haven’t taken advantage of your time away. You haven’t taken advantage of the meetings, haven’t taken advantage of the walk-throughs, of the time we’ve had together once we got back together,” Grinch said. “What can you do this year that at this moment last year you couldn’t? And if the answer is you’re the same guy, then we’ve all failed.”
The injury bug has impacted the team. Caleb Kelly, Marcus Hicks and junior college transfer Justin Harrington will miss a “substantial” part of the season with recent injuries.
After the team dealt with five ACL injuries last season, Grinch was asked if he wonders what it would be like to have a healthy roster.
“Our depth chart has not lasted a day in two seasons now here at Oklahoma. And that’s just the reality of what we’re in, and certainly an additional reality this year with the virus,” Grinch said. “Specific to Caleb, obviously, sick to your stomach for him. For him to have to go through that two years in a row, no one deserves that.
“But if anyone was going to have to deal with it, someone with the mental fortitude that he has, just the full respect from this coaching staff and these players and it is probably giving too much credit to an individual, but the minute it happens to him, you just know he’s gonna attack it and you know he’s gonna be back better than ever.”
The linebacker position was already going to be looking for leadership without Kenneth Murray in the rotation. With Kelly missing, all eyes turn to Brian Asamoah and DaShaun White.
Bryan Mead has experience in the room, Grinch said. Robert Barnes is making the transition to linebacker and freshman Shane Whitter is getting some early reps.
Grinch mentioned that David Ugwoegbu has moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker as the defense is looking for the “best 11.”
“I think it’s a fairly athletic group and one that shows an understanding of the defense going into Year 2, even with some of the inexperienced guys,” Grinch said about the linebackers.
Tre Norwood is healthy after missing last year with an ACL injury and could play five positions in the secondary. Tre Brown and Pat Fields — two Union High School graduates — have rolled into leadership spots. Brendan Radley-Hiles is a “different guy” from last season and is focused more on technique, Grinch said.
The defensive line will look to replace some key players. The early player to watch is juco transfer Perion Winfrey.
“Coach (Calvin Thibodeaux) does a tremendous job with those guys. I’ve been extremely pleased with where those guys are at from a mental standpoint,” Grinch said. “(Not only) Perrion, but including all of the first-year guys, which speaks to taking advantage of all those Zoom meetings.”
