Oklahoma will open its 2020 football schedule with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State before rolling into conference play two weeks later.
The Big 12 released its schedule on Wednesday morning, one day after league presidents and chancellors voted to press forward with plans to continue a football season this fall.
OU will have two off weeks during conference play, which begins on Sept. 26 with a home game against Kansas State. Oklahoma’s first road game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa State.
The annual OU-Texas game will be played Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners are the designated home team in the contest.
The Bedlam contest against Oklahoma State will be played on Nov. 21 in Norman.
The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners have played and won all three title games since the league reinstated the postseason game.
All dates are subject to change, with kickoff and television times released in the future.
OU’s 2020 schedule
Sept. 12: Missouri State
Sept. 26: Kansas State
Oct. 3: at Iowa State
Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 24: at TCU
Oct. 31: at Texas Tech
Nov. 7: Kansas
Nov. 21: Oklahoma State
Nov. 28: at West Virginia
Dec. 5: Baylor
Big 12 football: 2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media members, was announced Thursday. Chuba Hubbard led the nation with 2,094 rushing yards last seaso…
From Guerin Emig: Sam Ehlinger will likely be the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, scheduled to be announced this week, which is…