Peach Bowl

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with his players after they scored a touchdown during the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes- Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma will open its 2020 football schedule with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State before rolling into conference play two weeks later.

The Big 12 released its schedule on Wednesday morning, one day after league presidents and chancellors voted to press forward with plans to continue a football season this fall.

OU will have two off weeks during conference play, which begins on Sept. 26 with a home game against Kansas State. Oklahoma’s first road game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa State.

The annual OU-Texas game will be played Oct. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners are the designated home team in the contest.

The Bedlam contest against Oklahoma State will be played on Nov. 21 in Norman.

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Sooners have played and won all three title games since the league reinstated the postseason game.

All dates are subject to change, with kickoff and television times released in the future.

OU’s 2020 schedule

Sept. 12: Missouri State

Sept. 26: Kansas State

Oct. 3: at Iowa State

Oct. 10: Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 24: at TCU

Oct. 31: at Texas Tech

Nov. 7: Kansas

Nov. 21: Oklahoma State

Nov. 28: at West Virginia

Dec. 5: Baylor

