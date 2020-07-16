Oklahoma has no active COVID-19 cases among its football team or staff, the school announced on Thursday.
There were 98 football players tested and 30 staff members tested on Wednesday. There were no positive tests recorded.
Oklahoma has released weekly updates on results since the student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts on July 1. Initially, there were 14 players (seven results, seven existing cases) and two staff members who tested positive.
On July 8, there were nine active cases and five recoveries among players.
Following this week’s testing, there have been 16 total recoveries among players (two players arrived on campus who had already recovered from coronavirus) and two recoveries among staff members.
