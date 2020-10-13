 Skip to main content
OU football: Offensive lineman Chris Murray, a UCLA transfer, gains immediate eligibility for Sooners

Oklahoma's offensive line depth grows with eligibility of Chris Murray

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh learned that UCLA transfer and offensive guard Chris Murray has become immediately eligible for the remainder of the 2020 season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Lincoln Riley discovered on Friday that former UCLA offensive lineman Chris Murray won an NCAA appeal and will be eligible to play the remainder of the season with Oklahoma.

Murray (6-3, 297) transferred to OU earlier this season. He had made 24 consecutive starts for the Bruins, including all 12 games at guard in 2019.

“He is eligible, and, you know, based on the length of time … it comes at a good time,” Riley said during a Tuesday Zoom meeting with reporters. “We’ve got bye week, a chance to get him up to speed, but he’s certainly a guy that, based on what we’ve seen, I believe will have a chance to contribute for us this year.”

Murray had petitioned the NCAA for immediate eligibility and was ruled eligible for a waiver. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News