OU football notes: WR Darby, CB Washington likely out for Nebraska game

“He’s one of those guys you can have somebody account for him, but at the same time, sometimes, he can just beat that guy, too,” Riley said. “His athleticism, it jumps off the screen. I think he's improved as a passer. You can tell they’re, I think, settling down with what they want to do with him, and he does it well. So, he looks it to be improved on the on-script stuff and then the things that get off script is when he gets good.”

Spread the wealth

Through two games, 12 OU receivers have multiple receptions. Freshman Mario Williams is only the player with more than nine catches. Riley doesn’t expect the spread to change this season.

“When we’ve been at our best, we’ve been able to spread it around and get different weapons,” he said. “It feels like we've got the makings of a group where the ball's going to have a chance to get spread around and a lot of guys are going to be able to make plays.”

Riley, who has gained a reputation as a quarterback guru during his time at OU, believes developing the position hinges on teaching players not to lock in on certain receivers.