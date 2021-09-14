OU football notes: WR Darby, CB Washington likely out for Nebraska game

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced sophomore wide receiver Brian Darby was out for Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington was likely to miss the game as well.
Washington emerged as the starter last season and started the first two games this season, registering five tackles in the wins over Tulane and Western Carolina.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch indicated the depth chart a cornerback isn’t settled.
“It’ll be interesting as we go through the week. We just haven’t had a lot of production in the cornerback room these first two weeks, again, for a variety of reasons,” he said. “I was disappointed in Week 1 in the lack of competitiveness at the catch point. Ball’s going to be in the air and all those things, it doesn’t mean they’re never going to catch a ball on you, but man they better be fighting for that football a larger percentage of the time.”
Riley said the Sooners are dealing with other injury issues, but it was too early to definitively rule out players. Defensive back Billy Brooks quickly exited the Western Carolina game with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Linebacker Danny Stutsman suffered an arm injury against the Catamounts.
Dealing with Martinez
After giving up 62 rushing yards to Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt in the season opener, OU faces a bigger challenge from Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. He’s already rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns through three games.
“He’s one of those guys you can have somebody account for him, but at the same time, sometimes, he can just beat that guy, too,” Riley said. “His athleticism, it jumps off the screen. I think he's improved as a passer. You can tell they’re, I think, settling down with what they want to do with him, and he does it well. So, he looks it to be improved on the on-script stuff and then the things that get off script is when he gets good.”
Spread the wealth
Through two games, 12 OU receivers have multiple receptions. Freshman Mario Williams is only the player with more than nine catches. Riley doesn’t expect the spread to change this season.
“When we’ve been at our best, we’ve been able to spread it around and get different weapons,” he said. “It feels like we've got the makings of a group where the ball's going to have a chance to get spread around and a lot of guys are going to be able to make plays.”
Riley, who has gained a reputation as a quarterback guru during his time at OU, believes developing the position hinges on teaching players not to lock in on certain receivers.
“You never know who you’re going to have available and who you’re not,” he said. “I think it's really helped your quarterbacks because then you’re not so zeroed in on trying to get this guy the ball, that guy the ball; you're just simply going through your progressions and throwing wherever the progression says and trusting it. I think our guys have quite a bit of trust in these receivers right now.”
Prefer a road test
The Nebraska game will mark OU’s third of four straight home games to start the season. The season was scheduled to begin with a road game at Tulane, but Hurricane Ida forced the game’s move to Norman. Riley would’ve preferred a September road game at some point.
“It’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I obviously love getting the chance to play here. You want to put your guys in as many different situations as you can. We got the extra one at home, although it was a strange one. That’s what it is, so we need to take advantage of that. We got one last week and we’re going to play in two more great atmospheres here. Then we’re going on the road and it will be a challenge when we get there. There are positives and negatives to both.”
The Sooners’ first road game is Oct. 2 at Kansas State — OU's fifth game of the 12-game regular season.
— John Shinn, For the Tulsa World