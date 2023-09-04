NORMAN – How did Gavin Freeman – who grew up just a few miles from the University of Oklahoma campus – not receive a scholarship offer from the Sooners?

“We’re not very smart,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said with a smile during a Monday news conference. “It really is incredible. I think he’s one of those guys – you always talk about how recruiting is not … you can never bat 1.000. It’s different every single year with every single kid.

“And he’s a young man (Freeman) that, again, he could play anywhere in America. I’m dang glad he’s playing for us.”

Freeman, a sophomore from OC Heritage Hall who was awarded a scholarship last week, celebrated by scoring two touchdowns including a 82-yard punt return during Oklahoma's 73-0 season-opening win over Arkansas State.

On Monday, he was named a co-special teams player of the week for his game. The punt return was the Sooners’ first for a TD since 2016 and the longest since 2013. It also represents one of just three punt return touchdowns nationally this season and the longest.

Staying focused

Oklahoma could have taken its foot off the pedal at any moment during Saturday’s game, especially when the scoreboard leaned heavily in its favor. But it kept putting pressure on its opponent at all times.

That was noticed by Brent Venables after the win.

“The guys that came in and compete to a standard – positioning, getting a call, the process during pre-snap on both sides of the ball, not having a bunch of penalties, staying relatively healthy and imposing your will,” Venables said. “Winning the lines of scrimmage, protecting the football, tackling well, there’s a lot that you take from it. You keep the right perspective.

“Teams in the future will have more depth and maybe more explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball – but I don’t want to take anything from our guys and their preparation either. There’s a delicate balance there. But it’s a good strong start.”

Jayden Gibson remembers all

Sophomore Jayden Gibson is developing into a favorite interview on the OU roster.

Gibson missed a game-winning catch during a two-point conversion attempt in last April’s spring football game from Jackson Arnold and it has haunted him for months.

On Saturday, his first college touchdown reception during Arnold’s first TD pass (a 21-yard throw) was the perfect remedy.

“He’s been working his butt off. He told me today, ‘That’s for the spring game,’” Arnold said. “Talking about the drop he had on the 2-point play. He said, ‘I wasn’t even happy about that touchdown. It was just redemption for the spring game.’ I mean, I was saying, he’s worked his butt off since then, worked hard all summer, all fall camps. Today he showed that he can go up and pretty much get anything.”

Added Gibson: “I don’t forget none of that stuff, man. I remember it all. You can either use it, be a hateful person and let it bring you down and affect you, or you could learn to be a positive person and just go hard at it every day. Every time I see negative stuff said about me, I just go back to my brothers in the facility and tell them, ‘See what they’re saying about me? See what they’re saying about us? Let’s go prove them wrong today at practice. Let’s go prove them wrong today in meetings.’ That’s not a mentality I feel like I always had here at OU, but I got it now. Let’s keep it rolling, for real.”

On the call

Oklahoma will face SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on subscription-based ESPN+.

Shawn Kenney (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst) and Tori Petry (field reporter) will be on the call for the broadcast.

