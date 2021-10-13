OU football notebook: What did Lincoln Riley think when he learned about Marcus Major's return?

Marvelous Marvin

Marvin Mims made his presence felt against Texas.

The OU wide receiver has caught nine passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns in two games against the Longhorns. His biggest reception was a 52-yard touchdown grab on Saturday which included a toe-tap just inside the sideline and pylon.

What goes into making those types of catches?

“It’s just me trying to touch the ground. When I’m up in the air, my body’s up in the air just getting my foot down. Luckily it came down inbounds,” Mims said.

Mims had five catches for 136 yards and two scores last Saturday. He averaged 27.2 yards per reception against the Horns. The number of catches tied a season-high and the yardage was a 2021-best.

“Man, he was awesome. The plays he made on the balls down the field were huge plays and just very competitive plays, which is something we as a receiving corps really try to pride ourselves on,” Riley said. “And he did a great job. It was good to get him … a little bit more involved here last couple of weeks, which has been good, I think a big key to us playing well. He's one of our best players, and he's done well.”

