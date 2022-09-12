OU football notebook: Was Jeff Lebby stubborn by sticking with struggling first-half run game?

Running the rock

Oklahoma’s rushing attack started slow but finished strong during Saturday’s 33-3 victory over Kent State.

After watching the game video, Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was pleased with how hard the offensive line played in the game, but added they have to continue to get better.

“I think the biggest thing is I probably should have been a little more aggressive throwing the football. Wanted to establish the run game, was a little stubborn about that early on. That was something we wanted to get going,” Lebby said during his Monday news conference at Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma only had 13 rushes for seven yards before intermission. The Sooners ended with 134 yards on the ground and were led by Eric Gray’s 71 yards.

“Again, I should have probably thrown the football a few more times (in the first half) but creating great balance and running the football is going to be a huge thing for us and who we are from an identity standpoint,” Lebby said. “It was on me not throwing the ball around a little more to create some errors in the defense.







Remembering Nebraska kindness

OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof remembers when OU-Nebraska was must-see TV.

“When I was a kid there were about two or three college football games on per weekend, and that’s all. And every time OU and Nebraska played, that was one of those games on that weekend. And the national implications that it had, the prominence that it had, the importance that it had on college football …” Roof said.

Roof told a funny story about his first trip to Lincoln. He was Penn State’s defensive coordinator during the 2012 season.

“I’d never been there. I got on the field in pregame and a big gust of wind happens. My game plan flies out of my hands and goes up into the stadium,” Roof said. “I’m thinking ‘Oh my gosh’ because I had just come from the SEC where if that was the case...

“So anyway, yeah. A fan, this guy, is like ‘Coach. Coach.’ He’s got my game plan. He walks down to the fence, a Nebraska guy, and hands me my game plan back. I would’ve never envisioned that. Maybe that’d be the only stadium where that would’ve happened.”

Gabriel earns first Big 12 honor

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 co-newcomer of the week after throwing for 2896 yards and three touchdowns against Kent State.

Gabriel completed 21-of-28 passes in the nonconference victory.

“Love how efficient he was throwing the football, obviously, and taking care of the football,” Lebby said. “Those things are going to be huge in us moving forward the right way, but continuing to take care of the rock, again, that’s where it’s all going to start for us. Proud of him from that standpoint.”

Through two games, Gabriel has completed 36-of-51 passes for five touchdowns with no interceptions.

Captaincy

Oklahoma named its team captains for Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Nebraska.

Defensive players leading this week are Billy Bowman and Danny Stutsman. Drake Stoops and Anton Harrison will represent the offense. Punter Michael Turk rounds out the group of five.

K-State game time set

Oklahoma’s home contest against Kansas State will have a 7 p.m. kickoff, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The Sept. 24 game will be broadcast on FOX.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World