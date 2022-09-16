OU football notebook: Venables, Thompson continue thread of respect after OU tops Nebraska

Show of respect: Venables shared a postgame hug with Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson.

Thompson waited for OU to finish singing its alma mater before approaching Venables.

Slowing down the Nebraska offensive leader was important in the game plan.

“We have incredible respect for the Thompson family, what they stand for. The competitor and player that Casey is,” Venables said. “He had almost 400 yards against us last year (with Texas). So our guys had incredible respect for him coming in and their offense.”

Casey Thompson is the son of former OU star quarterback Charles Thompson.

Casey Thompson finished 14-of-20 passing for 129 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times which helped result in minus-30 yards of rushing.

Late on arrival: Venables didn’t specify why, but the Sooners were delayed in their arrival to Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium Saturday morning. And, to Venables, at least, that wasn’t the worst thing.

“We were a little late arriving, we got the slow roll coming in,” he said. “And I loved our mindset … everybody (said) that’s good. That's great. Good. We hardly had any time to get our stuff on and think about the game and get taped up, so I actually kind of liked it. We got here and put our clothes on and we went out and played.”

New look: Oklahoma was successful defensively while showing a new look — a three-man line.

Defensive ends Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs were joined by defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson in the starting lineup.

There were some growing pains. The Huskers put together a scoring drive that included three explosive plays capped by Casey Thompson’s 32-yard touchdown pass to Trey Palmer.

Brent Venables said OU was trying to counter Nebraska’s quick game and run-pass option plays.

“We were not structurally like we should be and so we can improve that way. But that was it,” Venables said. “That was a really good offense. Coming in and having seen (Nebraska offensive coordinator) Mark Whipple play through the years if he's a really good coach and he’s got a really good system.”

“At the beginning of (the three-man front), I didn't think it worked too good. But I think we got better, and our guys settled in a little bit,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “I was really pleased because, you know, these guys (Nebraska) are averaging 36 points per game and almost 500 yards. I'm really, really pleased with that.

“If you look at what happened after the first series — every series counts. I get that too. But I thought they responded well and responded to adversity on the road.”

Nebraska finished with a season-low 14 points and 327 yards of offense.

Third-down improvement: Let’s do a comparison.

Team A entered Saturday’s game ranked eighth in the nation on third down, converting 60% of its third-down attempts. Team B stepped into the Week 3 matchup 106th in the nation in the category, far behind with a 30% conversion.

Team A was the then-two-loss Huskers; Team B the unbeaten Sooners. And on Saturday, the roles reversed. While OU held Nebraska to 6-of-17 on third down, Dillon Gabriel and Co. improved its clip on the year with 10 conversions on 16 third down attempts.

“We really focused on third downs this week,” Venables said.

“Nebraska came in averaging over 50 percent conversion rate, one of the best in the country, and we weren’t very good on offense. Not really reflective of what we’re capable of. Today I think we were 11 of 17 or 18 on third and fourth down. So excellent job.”

Mims in the return game: To go with his contributions in the passing game, wide receiver Marvin Mims again made his presence known in the return game Saturday.

The junior pass catcher gained 60 yards on three punt returns, including a 34-yard return into Nebraska territory in the first quarter. With his Week 3 performance as the Sooners’ punt returner, Mims is up to 118 punt return yards in 2022, eclipsing OU’s team-wide mark of 69 yards in 2021.

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris saw his first playing action while safety Key Lawrence returned to the lineup after missing last week’s win over Kent State.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas was in attendance but not suited up for the Sooners.

Morris had missed the first two games to handle off-the-field issues, Venables said. He’s spent the majority of the time working with the scout team.

Morris entered the game at right tackle for Tyler Guyton on the Sooners’ third offensive series. How did he do?

“It was good. Wanya did some really good things today,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Tyler did some good things. We'll watch the tape and go from there with both of those guys. They create such great depth for us at that position, which is a huge deal as we move into league play.”

