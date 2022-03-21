OU football notebook: Venables says transfer QB Gabriel is 'a pro in every way'

Venables: Gabriel 'a pro in every way'

NORMAN — Brent Venables hasn’t gotten to see much of Dillon Gabriel throwing a football in person yet. And Oklahoma’s first-year head coach won’t be sure of what his transfer quarterback looks like on the practice field until Tuesday morning, when the Sooners open the first of 15 spring practices.

But what has Venables already learned about Gabriel since the junior passer from UCF committed to OU in early January?

“He's a pro in every way,” Venables said Monday. “He knows he's got to be the example as one of the leaders in this program. As a potential face of a program like Oklahoma. Being the quarterback at Oklahoma is a big deal, man. It's a big deal. He knows it and he values it and he respects it. And so he just works hard every day. That's just kind of who he is.”

Gabriel will be under center Tuesday when Venables’ first spring camp in charge of the Sooners gets underway. The 5-foot-11 quarterback is tasked in 2022 with filling the void left by transfer passers Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams and settling into the offense coordinator Jeff Lebby will begin installing this week.

Gabriel brings experience with him to Norman; he made 25 starts across three seasons at UCF. And his transition into OU’s offensive scheme will unfold with help from a familiar presence in Lebby, who oversaw the Knights’ offense when Gabriel threw for 3,553 yards and 29 touchdowns as a freshman in 2019.

Gabriel’s adjustment to life under center at OU takes its latest step Tuesday. And Venables is ready to get going with his new quarterback.

“He just works hard every day and he doesn’t want to let anybody down,” Venables said. “And he's betting on himself. And so he's fearless. He's got a go-for-broke mindset, a go-for-broke attitude. And I'm really excited to see him go to work."

Lucky No. 23?

As Venables worked through an opening statement that lasted more than 20 minutes Monday, he fixated on the number 23.

“Twenty-three is kind of the number,” Venables said. “A lot of people think about Michael Jordan. I get it.”

Jordan may be forever synonymous with that particular pair of digits. But in 2022, Venables believes the Sooners share a claim to them.

Venables, as he pointed out, is the 23rd head coach in program history. He met with his senior council Monday; there’s 23 seniors on the OU roster this year. And the spring game, the one Venables said will be “very centered on families”, is scheduled for April 23.

“First time going out and competing where they’re keeping a score,” he said. “There’s gonna be a result on April 23. So something good about that 23, I can feel it.

Transfer experience

OU’s spring roster features 21 mid-year enrollees — eleven from the high school recruiting class of 2022 and 10 from the transfer portal. And it’s that collection of newcomers from the portal that Venables expects to form a bulk of the Sooners’ veteran core next fall.

“Six of the top 10 guys on our roster when it comes to returning experience are portal guys,” he said. “We expect all of them to create some opportunities for themselves in some shape or form.”

Caleb Williams, Mario Williams and Jadon Haselwood highlighted the flood of transfers out of the program after the 2021 season. Between the portal departures and the NFL draft, Venables estimated Monday that OU lost “half of our experience...from total starts” in the offseason.

It’s why the Sooners hit the transfer portal hard after Venables’ hiring in December and secured battle-tested talents such as Gabriel, defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, and offensive lineman McKade Mettauer when they did.

“We really wanted to replace that experience,” Venables. “Not only with experience. But a successful experience.”

‘Commitment is not a reservation’

Venables was asked Monday about his recruiting policy on commits taking visits to other schools after they’ve pledged to OU. His answer — which doubled with sound relationship advice — was clear.

“Do not commit here until you're ready to make a commitment,” Venables said. Because a commitment is not a reservation.

“If you say ‘Hey, Britney, you want to get married, uh, November 30? (But) in the meantime, I'm gonna go see Sally and Michelle and Lisa,’ She ain’t gonna meet you there. You know, good luck on November 30. Right?"

Venables acknowledged the issue as a two-way street, pointing to programs that have pulled offers from long-committed recruits just before signing day.

With much still to be learned about Venables’ recruiting philosophy, the tongue-in-cheek metaphor offered a window into his thinking.

“I want to teach our young people what commitment is, what it looks like,” he said.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.