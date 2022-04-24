OU football notebook: Venables says defense has "gotta get better everywhere"

'Gotta get better everywhere'

NORMAN — Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had as good a view of the Sooners' defense as anyone during Saturday's spring game, barking instructions and coaching from his spot in the offensive backfield.

So, after a full spring camp and a scrimmage in front of 75,360 fan at Memorial Stadium, where do things stand between Venables and his defensive unit?

"We’ve gotta get better everywhere. That’s not trying to be general. We’ve gotta get better everywhere," Venables said. "Our understanding. Knowledge is power. A lot of the details that you organically work out through time, and we don’t have time. We’ve gotta bridge that gap quickly."

The Red team claimed a 21-17 win over the White team in the split-squad scrimmage and Venables came away from it knowing that his defense has work to do between now and the Sooners' Sept. 3 opener with UTEP.

Among the elements he's still looking for after 15 practice sessions this spring: consistency. Searching for an example after the game, Venables' mind returned to a screen pass that went for a big gain in the first half Saturday.

"A play that ought to be second-and-nine at the best-case scenario for the offense is second-and-three. Give up seven yards on a behind-the-line screen. That’s a snapshot of what consistency needs to look like. That’s like the layup of all layups in my opinion. I tell the defensive guys that’s a dumb play.

Yet for all Venables might feel is still lacking in his defense little more than four months from the 2022 season opener, he's also recognized progress this spring.

"The number one thing I think our guys have shown the most improvement is just our mindset, our hunger, our humility, the thirst for the knowledge and the work that they put in. Our effort. We are running on and off the field.

"My charge today was let me find one dude that’s not running off the field. Not like a full-fledged sprint, but running off the field. Do not walk. Send a message by how we do what we do. I was on the hunt for somebody to made an example of, and I couldn’t find him."

A robust spring game crowd

Dating back to the very start of spring camp on March 22, Venables challenged OU fans to show up for the spring. On Saturday, 75,360 of them did.

"This was like a regular season game," said wide receiver Marvin Mims. "Fans were out there. They came early making noise. It was like a regular season game and it means a lot to us."

Quarter Dillon Gabriel, who spent the first three seasons of his college career at UCF, surmised that it was "probably" the largest crowd he's ever played in front of.

"The moment I saw them open up the top and that whole stadium be packed, just like a game day, man, it’s just a great feeling to know Sooner Nation’s got our back," he said. "Like everyone says, there’s only one Oklahoma.”

Venables took several opportunities to recognize the 250-plus former Sooners there to see Venables' first spring game and to witness Baker Mayfield's statue unveiling, among them Kyler Murray, Adrian Peterson and Brian Bosworth.

Recruiting was another priority for Venables Saturday. With a collection of high school recruits on campus for the scrimmage, safety Key Lawrence isn't sure OU could have represented itself much better.

"We came in the locker room and I saw they were into it a lot," he said. "They showed they were really interested in us. If I was a recruit, that would definitely turn me on to it."

Gibson among the first-year standouts

Freshman wide receiver Jayden Gibson capped a standout spring camp with an impact performance in the spring game. The four-star pass catcher from Winter Garden, Fla., caught three passes for 113 yards, including the 95-yard touchdown connection from Micah Bowens.

"Loved the competitive throw and catch with Jayden there at the end," Venables said. "He needed that."

Venables shouts out Stoops

After praising Gibson, Venables had kind words for another Sooners pass catcher with a bit more experience under his belt: redshirt senior Drake Stoops.

Stoops caught four passes for 30 yards and was the second-most targeted receiver behind Gibson.

"Drake Stoops was just the model of consistency," Venables said. said. "He makes everything look so easy. He takes a lot of shots. Man, he’s made of steel."

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

