OU football notebook: Venables counting down days to opener (and when will depth chart be released?)

All the electricity surrounding the Oklahoma football program – from Brent Venables’ plane touching down in Norman last December to humidity-filled workouts in August – has led to this moment.

“We have nine days until we play,” Venables said following Thursday’s practice. “Next week, we’ll have a day or two in pads next week. This is our last heavy day of the week and we have to take advantage of it – good on good, strain and work and get each other better.

“This game will punish you for trying to cheat the game and cut corners. Not being detailed and precise in everything you do. The practice field needs to become a competitive advantage for the Oklahoma Sooners. How we approach it, how we attack it and how we respond to heat, to soreness, to the mundane, we have to embrace it.

“That’s how we’re going to get ready for next week. We’ve been working on that for the last several months.”

OU will open against UTEP on Sept. 3. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Venables said that week one’s depth chart will be released on Monday. There are plenty of intriguing races to watch, including the backup quarterback position behind starter Dillon Gabriel being challenged by Davis Beville, General Booty and Nick Evers.

Scouting the foe

UTEP will open with a week zero game against North Texas.

Defensive back Key Lawrence says he’ll be focused into the Conference USA contest.

“Of course,” he said. “That’s like my Super Bowl.”

Most teams enter the season opener wondering what their opponent will bring in the first game. OU will have a good look after watching the Saturday night contest.

“I don’t think it’s any harder than it normally is. Is it an advantage? I wouldn’t say if it is or isn’t. For us, we’re going to worry about us and how we get ready. Certainly we’ll use their game as an additional resource for how we prepare, no question about it,” Venables said.

Getting into opponent preparation also creates a newness that’s exciting and challenging, Venables said.

“You get used to certain motions and formations and runs and passes and now you have to start over. That’s what makes preparing for a season so incredibly difficult. You can say ‘We’re just going to do what we do’ and they have to adjust to us. That’s one way to look at it,” the OU coach said.

“But you have to help your players, too. You can’t just make it easy on your opponents. They know what you are going to do all the time. The players have to take a huge role in the preparation and the investment so that they get to a comfort level where they can play fast and explosive and confident each and every week.”

Walker’s retirement

Venables said it’s too late to do anything with Brynden Walker’s scholarship. The defensive lineman announced his retirement due to medical issues last week.

“There's nothing you can do with (the scholarship),” Venables said. “You push it forward for the next recruiting class. I hate that for Brynden. I hate it for T.D. (Roof, who also suffered a season-ending injury). It's just awful that it comes to an end, but at some point, it's got to come to an end. We've got to help them with the 'what's next?'

“(Walker) is an excellent student who has an incredibly bright future in the medical field. But in the meantime, he wants to be around the team.”

Walker will be a student assistant coach this season.