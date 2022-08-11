OU football notebook: Venables calls new WRs coach Washington 'very honest, high energy, sharp'

When it came time for Oklahoma’s Brent Venables to assemble a support staff of 70-plus in January, the Sooners’ first-year coach turned to his assistants, the people he trusted.

Among the names recommended to Venables around that time was L’Damian Washington, a then-30-year-old former pass catcher who’d spent the 2021 season coaching wide receivers at Southern University. Venables brought him to Norman as an offensive analyst.

Eight months later, over the weekend, the ground shifted after longtime assistant Cale Gundy resigned from Venables’ staff for using a “racially charged” word multiple times in a meeting with players. Suddenly, Washington — now 31 — became the Sooners’ wide receivers coach.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Venables laid out how Washington got to Norman in the first place.

“Coach (Joe Jon) Finley had worked with him at Missouri,and coach (Jeff) Lebby had known him, as well. And then coach (Jon) Cooper, as well,” Venables explained. “I got a chance to visit with him. The first five minutes you visit with him, you go, ‘That guy’s the real deal.’ He’s got an amazing testimony. Very real. He’s very honest. High energy. Sharp. Articulate and easy with the players. Very easy.”

Venables, who announced Washington Sunday as the program’s interim wide receivers coach, noted that his first job came under Bill Snyder at Kansas State as an interim coach, where he made $33,000 a year. On Wednesday, Venables confirmed that Washington will likely remain in the role through the 2022 season before taking a closer look at the position in the future.

Back in January, coupled with the endorsements Washington received internally from Venables’ staff were stamps of approval from the likes of Gary Pinkel — Washington’s head coach at Missouri from 2010-13 — and current Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“People can’t say enough good things about him,” Venables’ said. “He’s got this track record of people saying great things about him wherever he’s been.”

Tough decisions for Venables

Roughly 13 minutes into Wednesday's session with reporters, Venables got a question the Oklahoman's Berry Tramel.

You could have been a head coach a long time ago. Any time in the last six days that you thought ‘This is what the big deal is about’? Having to make decisions and deal with situations like this?

“Yeah, sure. Yup, 100 percent,” Venables said. “Certainly, I can find different moments in all three places I've been that have been some controversy or adversity.”

“Certainly, this is one of those,” he continued. “Without question. But it's one I feel very comfortable and prepared for. Is it fun? Absolutely not. But do you have to be strong and be at your best in these moments? No question about it. As I told the team, I'll stand firm and stand in the gap for them. This is what it's about. If I don't, I promise you they won't.”

Gundy’s Sunday night resignation and the subsequent public reaction marked the first speed bumps of Venables’ tenure as OU’s head coach. In response, his focus lay firmly on his players and the health of the program he’s attempting to build.

Venables spoke Wednesday about making decisions based on “what’s best for our guys, both short term and long term. Sometimes what’s best for them, they don’t like.”

“This won't be the last time that you have to make some incredibly tough decisions,” he said. “As you continue to try to build and grow the program and move it forward, you're going to have to be strong and make some tough decisions in some tough moments.”

Wells, Basquine to assist Washington

As he embarks on the biggest job of his young coaching career, Washington will have help in the wide receivers room.

Venables confirmed that former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells and Nick Basquine, the former OU wide receiver, will serve as assistants working alongside Washington with the Sooners’ pass catchers.

Wells, the one-time Red Raiders and Utah State head coach, joined the Sooners’ staff as an offensive analyst during the offseason. The 48-year-old spent three seasons with the Red Raiders before he was dismissed midseason following a 5-3 start to the 2021 campaign.

“Matt will help in all the ways that he's allowed to,” Venables said.

Basquine was a walk-on wide receiver with the Sooners from 2014-19. Both he and Wells are operating in “off-the-field” roles, per Venables.

Redmond sidelined

Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was absent from practice Wednesday afternoon.

“He got banged up a little,” Venables said. “Slight concussion a couple of days ago. But he'll be fine.”

Injuries have limited the redshirt junior to eight games over the past two seasons. In 2019, Redmond’s 6.5 sacks led all OU defenders.