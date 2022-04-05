OU football notebook: Ugwoegbu, Sooner linebackers embracing new leadership in 2022

NORMAN — Nik Bonitto isn’t back at Oklahoma this spring. Neither is Brian Asamoah. With the pair of linebackers now preparing for the NFL Draft, the Sooners are down a pair of leaders at the position this spring.

Enter David Ugwoegbu. As OU’s senior linebacker works to fill the void left by the veteran duo, he’s glad to have fellow linebacker DaShaun White back alongside him in Norman in 2022.

“DaShaun’s like a brother to me,” Ugwoegbu said Monday. “Being able to step into my leadership role, with me being a senior and him coming back, it’s kind of like, ‘OK, I’m a leader now but I’ve still got big bro right there next to me to show me exactly how to do it.’”

Together, Ugwoegbu and White now form the veteran core in the Sooners’ linebacker room.

Ugwoegbu, who on Monday said he expects to hold onto his role at the Mike linebacker position, returns after recording a career-best 47 total tackles in 2021. And with him is White, OU’s third-leading tackler last fall who came back for a fifth season in 2022 feeling he had more to prove.

“I didn't do the things I wanted to here,” White said at the start of spring camp last month. “That's essentially what it came down to; me feeling like I just left too much on the plate. I know there's another level I can get to and that's the only plan for the next year.”

With new leaders on the field at linebacker, the Sooners are operating with fresh faces atop the position group, too.

First-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof is now overseeing the unit. And with coach Brent Venables — a former linebacker — pitching in, Ugwoegbu was the latest Sooner Monday to suggest that the first-year head coach is something of a second position coach.

"It drives us and it gives me and the rest of my linebacker group the utmost confidence having both guys giving us as much insight and as much knowledge to the game to the linebacker position as possible," Ugwoegbu said.

OU defenders battling new tempo

From quarterback Dillon Gabriel to pass catchers Theo Wease and Marvin Mims to center Andrew Raym, Sooners on the offensive side of ball have detailed their experiences settling into the pace of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby's offense this spring.

Defenders like redshirt senior defensive lineman Jordan Kelley, meanwhile, are getting a window into what opposing defenses might see when they run into Lebby and Co. in the fall.

"They are snapping the ball in 10-12 seconds," Kelley said. "It’s a tempo that I’ve never played against and it’s definitely making the team better.

"I thought it would just be normal tempo. The next thing you know, they are snapping the ball in 10 seconds. I’m like ‘we just got back to the ball.’ It’s crazy but it’s definitely exciting."

Kelley predicts that the tempo of OU's offense will keep opposing defenses off balance and test their conditioning, two things its already doing to Sooner defenders this spring.

“The offense goes very, very, very quick," said defensive back Woodi Washington. "It’s something we’re definitely not used to seeing. We’re definitely getting adjusted to it in a good way.”

DB Harrington brings depth at safety

After entering the transfer portal in Week 5 last fall, defensive back Justin Harrington is with the program this spring and back at his preferred position in the secondary.

“To me, he was always a better safety than he was a corner," Washington said. "That’s what he played when he came in (from junior college). He was a hard hitting safety. I think for him to be back is a great thing for us just to add depth to the safety room.”

Harrington is not yet listed on the Sooners' spring roster but was spotted by reporters practicing last week.

Harrington has seen minimal time on the field since arriving to OU from Bakersfield College in 2020. A knee injury kept him off the field during his debut season and he made only appearance last fall before entering the portal on Oct. 1, 2021.

With the Sooners down as many as three starters in the secondary, Harrington can factor into OU's depth on the back end of the defense.

Another Chavis quotable

First-year defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has gained a reputation for his colorful sayings in his short time at OU. Defensive end Ethan Downs delivered his favorite on Monday.

'Drop you in the fish grease.' That's the one. That's the one," Downs explained. "You mess up, 'I'm gonna drop you in the fish grease, you better watch out.' I love coach Chavis. He is a great man."

Chavis came to OU with Venables this offseason after five years in a player development role at Clemson. Providing more than just his standout sayings, Chavis is emerging this spring as one of OU's most popular assistants among his players.

"He's someone to aspire to be like, not only as a coach. He's a friend," Downs said. "Always calling us asking if we want to go to movies or go get film or just go hang out with the family. Had family dinners at his house two or three times already and included us like family."

Valai high on transfer DB Walker

At 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, Louisville transfer Kani Walker brings uncommon size to the cornerback position. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai wants him to use it.

"Basically what we want Kani to do is if you’re a big corner, play big. If you are physical, be physical," Valai said. "You have to have a brand on the football field. He’s learning that."

Unlike fellow transfer defensive backs Trey Morrison and C.J. Coldon, Walker doesn't arrive to OU ready-made and equipped with experience. A three-star recruit in the class of 2021, he registered a lone tackle in three games as a freshman at Louisville last fall.

But Valai sees promise in the rawest of the Sooners' transfer additions in the secondary.

"He’s got a great upside and a great mindset," Valai said. "The time is now. He’s fighting every single day and getting better. He’s fighting that fight."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.