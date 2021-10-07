OU football notebook: Twenty years later, the legend of Superman lives on

Twenty years later
One of Oklahoma’s most iconic plays happened in the OU-Texas game during the 2001 season.
When Roy Williams leaped over a defender and tackled Texas quarterback Chris Simms, forcing a turnover and game-winning touchdown by Teddy Lehman, it secured the Sooners’ 14-3 win in the Cotton Bowl.
Today’s current players are familiar with the “Superman” highlight. It also shows how one big play in this rivalry game can become legendary.
“One of the most mind-blowing plays ever,” OU linebacker DaShaun White said. “It's one of those plays that, as a kid, you visualize yourself doing something like crazy off-the-wall like that. Just an absolutely crazy play.”
Williams hasn’t lost touch with his alma mater. He often talked to players, giving advice and encouragement.
“It's just great that he always comes back. It's been over 20 years since he's been here and he still has that culture to come back and try and instill that in us,” OU’s Isaiah Thomas said. “It's great. It's motivating. It's uplifting. It's inspiring. So you know, it just gives us that little motivation to also make a big play but within the confines of our defense.”
Stooooooops
Every time Drake Stoops touches the football, the OU fans start chanting “Stooooooooops.”
In the season opener against Tulane, the long chant even happened after the wide receiver gave a devastating block on a defender.
Does he hear the call when he’s on the field?
“I don't really hear it. Actually it's kind of funny, you don't hear much down there. I don't know if it's the focus or what it is. You hear your own breath. You hear your thoughts. You see the play call, you know what to do. You're just real locked in,” Stoops said.
“I think the first time it happened and I heard it I thought they were booing, but I figured it out that they weren't.”
Stoops has been a part of this game for years, as a family member or player.
Does he have any favorite OU-Texas plays?
“Yeah I can think of a couple. Probably when Trey Millard hurdled one Texas dude and then stiff-armed another and took it to the house. That was real cool,” Stoops said. “Or even Mark Andrews running a deep out and up to win that one year that Baker (Mayfield) threw him. Shoot DeMarco Murray springing a long touchdown run and tip-toeing down the sideline. There are so many infamous plays I could go on forever.”
Adjusting to rotations
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has used several rotations when putting his unit on the field in games.
Players who played often in past seasons aren’t getting as many snaps as the goal is to keep as many players as fresh as possible.
“The rotation process, it's a different approach than what we've done in the past. But I mean it's something we expected. It's something that coach brought up. It's not to give us rest, but it's to get the best out of us when we get back in there,” Isaiah Thomas said. “So I'm fine with it. I trust these coaches and I trust myself as well. So if they put a plan in front of me, I'm going to attack it the best way that I can because they got me to where I am now so I'm gonna stick to what they're giving us and we're just going to keep attacking each play.”
It’s College GameDay
ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from the State Fair of Texas from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday. The first two hours will air from Cotton Bowl Plaza (between Cotton Bowl Stadium and Leonhardt Lagoon) before moving inside the stadium for the final hour of the show.
Fans are encouraged to create and bring signs following rules and guidelines, but if you bring flags and signs, you must enter by 8 a.m. All flags and signs must be discarded after the show.
Chris Fowler will join Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the broadcast. Fowler will call his first Red River Showdown game.