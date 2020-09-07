OU football notebook: True freshmen could get called into fire during 'all hands on deck' season

All hands on deck

College football players with redshirt years earned a bonus two seasons ago when they could play four games and still retain a redshirt season.

In 2020, where everything has changed, all players basically will retain their eligibility year after playing this season.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic, where every player is critical, it’s likely that freshmen targeted for redshirt will be needed.

“I think a lot of people at some time or another are going to run into an all-hands-on-deck type situation,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said during a Big 12 teleconference call on Monday. “And so you've got that group of freshmen that are ready, that would have played regardless if there was a pandemic or not.

And then you've got the group of freshmen that you might have redshirted that probably there's a high percentage that they’re going to have an opportunity to see the field this year.”

Doomsday scenario

Riley was asked what would Oklahoma do if practices were lost during a game week -- at what point would worry about putting a team on the field set in?