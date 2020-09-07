OU football notebook: True freshmen could get called into fire during 'all hands on deck' season

All hands on deck
College football players with redshirt years earned a bonus two seasons ago when they could play four games and still retain a redshirt season.
In 2020, where everything has changed, all players basically will retain their eligibility year after playing this season.
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, where every player is critical, it’s likely that freshmen targeted for redshirt will be needed.
“I think a lot of people at some time or another are going to run into an all-hands-on-deck type situation,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said during a Big 12 teleconference call on Monday. “And so you've got that group of freshmen that are ready, that would have played regardless if there was a pandemic or not.
And then you've got the group of freshmen that you might have redshirted that probably there's a high percentage that they’re going to have an opportunity to see the field this year.”
Doomsday scenario
Riley was asked what would Oklahoma do if practices were lost during a game week -- at what point would worry about putting a team on the field set in?
“You could put a team out there depending on how many guys you have,” Riley said. “If you have a big enough problem that you can't practice, then playing a game is going to be tough. The problem is that big, because you're talking about, to not practice at all, I mean, you're talking about losing a substantial amount of players.”
The Big 12 has set a threshold of at least 53 roster players needed for a game to proceed.
“I think you can play. It may not look the way that you want but yeah, I think you could miss a couple early in the week and probably still be able to play,” Riley said. “But it would obviously be a competitive disadvantage.”
TCU was supposed to open against visiting SMU on Friday, but the Horned Frogs announced they won’t have enough players to participate in the rivalry game. Over the weekend, Tennessee had to cancel a scrimmage since 44 players were out.
Bears ready for action
Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino met the media via Zoom on Monday.
The first-year coach said all his players are mostly healthy heading into a three-test protocol this week before Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at Oklahoma.
One player that will be missing is running back Jeremiah Wilson. He returned to action late in the season for two games before suffering a knee injury.
New schedule
Oklahoma has typically held media availability on Monday and Tuesday, but will shift things back two days in 2020.
Riley’s noon luncheon will take place on Tuesday afternoons and he will be followed by offensive players. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and his players will be interviewed on Wednesdays this season.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
